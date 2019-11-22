For Sunday, Nov. 24

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Lay off spending and making important decisions. The unexpected runs through your finances. A partner could act up out of the blue. Play it cool and go for a walk or some other activity. Tonight: Have a quiet dinner with someone special.

This Week: You start the week on a serious tone, but a special event or friend perks up your mood.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You might not be aware of how rebellious you have become. Many of you will take that steady Taurus way and stand up to what appears to be a bad idea. You might give others quite a jolt. Tonight: Go with a partner's suggestion.

This Week: Relationships dominate all week. You might make an important decision.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You could be more verbal than you realize. You hear something that stops you dead in your tracks. You could be taken aback and stunned by the implications. Pace yourself and do not get uptight. Tonight: Having thoughts about Monday.

This Week: The New Moon in your opposite sign puts an emphasis on relationships.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Your imagination takes you down a new path, and you might have difficulty coming out of your thoughts because they appear to be more amusing. A discussion might not take you in the direction you desire. Tonight: Make the most out of the moment.

This Week: Do not push too hard to get your way. You do not have to take responsibility for everything.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Have the family over for dinner; you don't need to make it a big thing. Family and home remain high priorities. You might want to chill some, but make sure you touch base with a key family member. Tonight: Soak in the tub.

This Week: You could feel quite serious Monday, but your mood takes a radical change Tuesday. Know what you want.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You can read between the lines at present. You notice what is not said. Take a cue from this observation. You might not want to initiate any hot topics right now. Tonight: Say yes to a friend's request.

This Week: Midweek appears unusually tense. Be more direct in your dealings.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Take charge of a project with ease, but you need to keep your budget in mind. You could easily go overboard with spending. A partner also might be out of control. Tonight: How about a special dessert?

This Week: Review your investments and spending. Midweek, things lighten up.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Your intensity draws others toward you. Some people might be a bit hesitant because of the magnetism you radiate. You could be unusually fortunate or lucky when dealing with finances. Tonight: You seem to have that magic touch. Go for what you want.

This Week: You breeze into the week and are a force to be dealt with. Use caution with spending.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Understand that sometimes the less said, the better. You have a lot on your mind. Use timing to air out some of your thoughts. Give yourself a few days before completely verbalizing your thoughts. Tonight: Hook up with friends.

This Week: As bad as you feel Monday, you will feel as good for the remainder of the week.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Emphasize the positive in a friendship. Consider how you feel when you are around this person. You might opt for a repeat experience. A child or loved one might throw a tantrum that could stun you. Tonight: Enjoy the excitement of the unpredictable.

This Week: Prioritize your goals Monday. Tuesday, consider how you are going to achieve them.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Wherever you are, it appears that others notice you. You could be uncomfortable with all the attention you are receiving. Relax and go with the moment. A friend makes a suggestion that you cannot say no to. Tonight: Could go till the wee hours.

This Week: You seem to be a key person in quite a few people's lives. This observation becomes even clearer beginning Tuesday.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH You demonstrate your ability to detach from an immediate situation. You could decide to go for a ride in the country, to just relax and hopefully meet up with a friend. You might not want to return home. Tonight: Let your imagination out to play.

This Week: Look beyond the obvious Monday. Run with your conclusions starting Tuesday.