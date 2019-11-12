As I was looking at the “national months calendar” to see if anything popped out at me to write about this month, one thing got my attention — November is Family Caregiver Awareness month. With my job, I get to work with people with Parkinson’s, stroke victims, and many others that require someone to help them with daily life activities. I get to see and hear first-hand some trials that caregivers face each day.

Although each one is different, many of these caregivers have little spare time to themselves. Their well-being is very important to the one they care for and can affect the quality of care that they give. Making sure they get proper nutrition, the right amount of sleep, and time for themselves should be priorities for the caregiver.

When time allows, one of the most important choices you can do, as a caregiver, is to exercise. It can help you sleep better, be in a better frame of mind, prevent you from getting sick, provide more energy, and relieve some stress. All of these are important to provide better care. One might ask, though, “how can I find the time to workout?” According to Wendy Lustbader, a national lecturer and coauthor of Taking Care of Aging Family Members: A Practical Guide, “It is better to get a break, if you can, as you’re taking care of two lives.”

So what can you do and how can you fit some physical activity into your life if you are a caregiver?

• Keep it simple. Jumping in your car and driving to a gym while getting someone to stay with your loved one might just not work. Try instead while he/she is resting to take a walk around the block, truck up and down the steps, or jump on a piece of exercise equipment that you might have in your home.

• Pick up an exercise video at the library or find a program on the computer or tv that can lead you through a workout.

• Your caregiving might require a lot of lifting so don’t forget to do some strength training. Google “small dumbbells workouts” and see what you come up with and start pumping a little iron. It’s also very necessary for a caregiver to have a strong core so don’t forget the abdominal exercises.

• Along with your strength training, it’s essential to work some daily stretching into your routine. Depending on your loved one’s condition, you may be able to do some stretches together.

• Meditation, yoga, or tai chi are great ways to escape some stress that is very common while caregiving.

• Getting your exercise through daily activities “counts” too. Plan your day to be as active as you can make it. Gardening, mowing the yard, and playing with grandchildren can be done while your loved one can watch from the front porch.

• Don’t be afraid to ask for some help. Other family members or friends can take their turn to give you a much-needed break. Check out resources in the community that you can use.

• Talk with other caregivers you may know to hear what works for them and be there for each other if one or both of you are feeling stressed out.

Caregiving can be overwhelming so finding the time to add a little physical activity in your day can make all the difference. A simple workout can lead to a happier outlook towards your loved one and what chores you may face.

