This week’s artifact is a relatively new acquisition for our collection.

This artifact is at least 1,200 years old, and is made of clay mixed with ground mussel shells and water. It was formed by coiling clay snakes on top of each other, and then worked with a polished stone, a piece of wood, or dried gourd to smooth the surface. When our potter finished, they set the pot aside to allow it to cure before firing it in an open fire. For whatever reason, the potter chose not to decorate the surface with colored glazes, incised lines, or painted designs. However, the surface does have darker spots that are reminiscent of clouds that were formed when the piece was fired in an open firepit, similar to raku pottery.

Caddo/Mississippian pottery very much was influenced by the materials used to create them. A better-quality clay meant a stronger vessel. The addition of ground mussel shells allowed for thinner pot walls, which meant the final product was stronger, and easier to transport.

This particular artifact came from a mound in west central Illinois, near Cahokia, where it was excavated by a pig, of all things. The potter belonged to the Mississippian tradition, a group of people who lived along the Mississippi River corridor until about 1400 CE. So, what does this pot have to do with Des Moines County? A lot, actually.

Similar pots have been found here in Des Moines County, indicating there was a thriving cultural exchange long before Europeans made contact. Artifacts like ours often are found in burial mounds where archeologists believe they were placed as an offering for the dearly departed. Other goods often were included in the burials, usually tools and other personal possessions that were used and prized by their owner. We think our pot was intended for everyday use rather than ceremonial, given the lack of decoration on its surface.

Pots similar to ours would have been traded by traders who moved along the super highway formed by the Mississippi River, in exchange for goods like pelts, feathers, Burlington chert and slaves, among other items. Ideas and cultural traditions also were exchanged. All of which contributed to a rich and diverse culture able to produce beautiful objects that have withstood the test of time.

It should be noted there are laws, such as the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, that govern the collection of artifacts, and it is illegal to collect artifacts from grave sites and public land.

“Out of the Attic” features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.