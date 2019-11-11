River fisherman who know the Mississippi River's Pool 19 are among those who also are aware of the massive stone walls beneath the river’s surface because it is there that catfish hole-up during the warm summer months.

The fisherman might add that these rock features follow the Iowa shoreline for miles. But he probably will have little appreciation that these flooded walls are part of an engineering project that fascinated the nation at the end of the 19th Century.

The lost walls are all that remain of an ambitious canal that once pierced the Des Moines Rapids, a treacherous series of rocks and rushing water now buried beneath the Keokuk dam’s impoundment.

These rapids were an obstruction to early steamboat navigation on the river and very much on the mind of Burlington and other upstream merchants. These were the men and women who saw their transportation costs increased four-fold when freight was carried by men and mules around this dangerous stretch of river.

When the Mississippi was unusually low, the shallows shut down all river traffic above Keokuk. Even during normal river times, it often was necessary to offload riverboat cargoes to special shallow draft lighters. These boats would work the freight over the rapids and then the larger freighters would be reloaded to continue the trip.

As early as 1845, Burlington merchants led an attack on the rapids. A.W. Carpenter, John Corse, Williams Walker and others held public meetings to protest the high freight charges caused by the obstructions. Similar meetings in other upstream communities finally prompted the federal government to authorize funds to build the canal in 1867.

Planning for the project began as early as 1837, when a young West Point Army engineer, Lt. Robert E. Lee, was sent west to study the problem. Lee identified a series of limestone benches over which the Mississippi flowed with terrific force. He used local nomenclature when he named these barriers the “English Chain," the “Lamelus Chain,” and the Baptiste Chain.”

Lee proposed a natural shallow channel through these series of barriers be widened and deepened. But the existing technology prevented implementation of his plan, and the idea was shelved. Then, in 1849, a second attempt to break the rapids was mounted when the Navigational and Hydraulic Company of the Mississippi Rapids was formed. The company’s prospectus said a seven-mile canal and wing dam system would be built. But again, technology failed and the effort was dropped.

Fast forward to 1852, when the Federal Government found monies to work on Lee’s original channel. It quickly became evident the rate of progress permitted by existing methods would require 200 years of “blowing out” to complete the job and again the project was dropped.

But engineers — especially those armed with other people’s money — usually are loath to give up on a problem. By 1867, the Civil War had ground to a halt. The Army Corps of Engineers needed a new challenge, and someone remembered Lt. Lee’s project. A canal and lock system from Galland eight miles downstream to Keokuk was proposed. The canal would permit steamboats to pass the rapids, and upstream commercial interests were ecstatic.

A combined construction company firm of the James Dull Co. of Pittsburg and the George Williams Co. of Keokuk answered the call and began work under the direction of the Corps of Engineers.

Clearing the channel through the limestone shelf barriers was accomplished with the use of two boats mounted with steam drills that cut holes in the rock beneath the waterline. Black powder charges encased in long tin tubes then were lowered into the holes. The tubes extended above the surface so it was possible to place a long fuse into the fixture and thus armed, the project swung into high gear.

It must have been fun to work on the project, but it was not highly productive. “Big noise and considerable muss,” but little rock was moved all summer long. The blasting could be heard for 30 miles along the river and created the impression of distant cannonading.

The canal walls slowly rose, fed by rocks brought by rail from the Gladstone quarries or from the Sonora pits on the Illinois shore. Two steam derricks were used in laying the massive blocks into the system’s walls.

Upwards of 2,000 men labored on the project. Eight years after beginning, the work continued to move slowly forward. In 1875, there were 1,650 men employed, drawing a total of $67,500 annually in wages, and the river banks from Keokuk to Montrose were lined with shacks where these hard working men drank and slept.

The crews were about evenly divided between Irish and Swedes. Consequently, fights and large-scale brawls were frequent and disruptive. On Jan. 23, 187,0 workers engaged in general combat at Ballinger’s Switch and many were injured by flying bottles and chairs. Then, two months later, Lee County Sheriff John Bishop needed 50 deputies to quell a riot.

In spite of the construction challenges, brawls and accidents, the canal was finished in 1877 — 10 years after the project began. But the canal had missed the boat. River transportation has passed its peak as the railroads prospered and the canal was never a commercial success.

The value of the Keokuk Rapids canal became a moot point in June 1913, when progress caught up with — and washed over — the carefully constructed walls and locks.

The flood gates of the Keokuk dam were closed, the canal was submerged and the project that had demanded so much treasure and the labor of thousands of men slowly slipped beneath the waves to become simply a good place to fish.