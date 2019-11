Dick and Francey Troutman, 1012 Aspen Circle, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at West Burlington Christian Church.

They were married Nov. 8, 1959, at Wever Christian Church.

They are the parents of Rick (deceased), Penny (Jeff) Furnald, Gwen (Dan) Wixom and Wade (Yvonne). They also have 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.