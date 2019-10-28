This week’s artifact dates to between 900 to 1600 AD. It has a glossy patina on the bottom third of the grey and white banded face, and is made of Mill Creek chert. It is classified as a St. Clair side-notched hoe.

The piece originated near Cahokia (St. Louis), a major Mississippian culture settlement known for its earthworks, where the largest and most easily accessible deposit of Mill Creek is located. The stone was pretty much ignored by Native peoples until the Mississippian culture arrived in the area. The rough material was worked into its current shape by a master craftsman, then hafted to a shaft. Archeologists think this type of stone tool allowed the native peoples to farm upland prairie areas, as well as creating the mounds and earthworks commonly found along the banks of the Mississippi river from Wisconsin down to the Gulf of Mexico.

The tool worked much the same as a modern hoe in that it breaks up the earth, and can be used for planting seeds, weeding, etc. It is thought to be especially effective when used to work prairie soil as Mill Creek is easily sharpened, allowing it to cut through the tough root systems easily. This enabled people to plant crops such as corn beans and squash in a systemic fashion, rather than scattering seeds and hoping for the best. Having a ready source of food allowed the culture to develop into a rich and complex society.

So, I can hear you asking, what does this have to do with Des Moines County? A lot, actually. Mill Creek chert has been found in Iowa on occasion, and there is only one way it can get here. Through trade. Native peoples used the Mississippi River corridor as a super highway, to get from North to South and back again, trading with other people along the way.

At some point, the original owner died and the tool was lost until it was re-discovered centuries later by a collector. Eventually, the artifact come to southeast Iowa, where it was donated to the Des Moines County Historical Society.

An exhibit is being planned for the tool, so that we may display it and other recent acquisitions here at the Heritage Center located at 501 N. Fourth in Burlington.

“Out of the Attic” features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.