It always amazes how easily violent death could come to even the most prominent families in 19th Century Burlington and the nearby region. Money, family name or good works were never a protection from random acts that could cost a life.

One such undeserved misfortune befell the Phelps family in Illinois’ Henderson County on a July evening in 1880.

In the early part of that century, there was no more powerful and successful family in Henderson County than that of Stephen Phelps and his brother, William. They first came to the area in 1828 and bought the Indian trading post at Yellow Banks from a Doctor Galland.

They gained a reputation for fair dealing among the tribes and soon expanded their operation to a number of locations in what would become southeast Iowa. But their principal base of operation remained at Yellow Banks — today’s Oquawka.

The family home, built in 1832, still stands on a bluff overlooking the river and is a testament to the family’s success. At that time, Burlington consisted of little more than a scattering of cabins of log and mud, but the Phelps family lived in a two-story white frame house with hardwood floors and glass windows.

S.S. Phelps served as sheriff of Henderson and Warren counties in the 1880s and then a stint as Oquawka mayor. While S.S. enjoyed the respect of his community and success in business, he seemed to be stalked by personal tragedy. He buried five of his children, including his youngest son, Stephen Jr.

That young Stephen apparently inherited many of his father’s traits. He was well liked, a man “of some character” and he had established a successful livery stable business. He had married, and he and his wife and child lived comfortably and quietly in Oquawka.

The Topp family was every thing the Phelps family was not. The senior Topp enjoyed bragging to his bar buddies about the depredations his three sons often committed in Henderson County.

The boys were sneak thieves, bullies and 26 year-old Archie Topp carried a revolver since age ten. The Topps boys often spent time in jail and, on at least one occasion, they were arrested for beating their proud father nearly to death.

The Topps boys and their crowd of fellow delinquents often went to Burlington to drink, fight and generally raise hell. On this day in July, Archie had become especially drunk and attempted to pick a fight with passengers waiting at the Burlington train station.

Two of Burlington’s police moved to arrest him, but Archie’s friends promised to get him out of town. But the train ride to Sagetown — today’s Gladstone — was not without conflict. Archie bothered the other passengers and upon reaching Sagetown, he had to be physically restrained by his companions from attacking the train crew.

As Archie stood on the train platform shouting at the other passengers, Stephen Phelps Jr. arrived with his carriage. As Stephen stepped onto the platform, he noticed a good friend, switchman A. McFarland. Stephen called out a greeting and playfully jostled McFarland but McFarland lost his balance and fell backwards.

Stephen bent over his friend and apologized, and McFarland laughed and regained his footing. At that moment, they were spotted by Archie, who called out “stand by him Steve, I’m with you. I’ve got enough in my pocket for all of them.”

He then drew his gun and ran forward. He confronted the confused McFarland, but the trainman brushed him aside saying “I don’t want anything to do with you when you carry a revolver.” McFarland then turned and walked back to the train office.

Archie was, for an instant, dumbfounded. Then he waved his gun and ran after McFarland. But before he could reach him, a bystander, Tom Cummins, intercepted him. For a brief moment, the two men struggled and then Archie pulled his gun hand loose. Cummins felt the gun rest against his cheek and then heard the click of the hammer and felt the flash of the shot.

Other hands now reached for Topp and threw him to the ground. But from the end of the train platform came the shout “I’ve been shot.”

The crowd turned to see Stephen stagger, clutch his chest and then fall dead. The bullet that had grazed Cummins had struck Stephen in the armpit and passed through his body. In the confusion that followed, Archie’s brother stepped forward, grabbed the gun and ran to hide it.

A number of men ran to help Stephen, but others began to beat and kick Archie. It was only the prompt arrival of a deputy that prevented his death. The crowd then seized Archie’s brother and threatened to kill him if he did not give up the murder weapon — which he quickly did.

Stephen’s lifeless body was placed into his carriage and sent to his father in Oquawka. Archie went to the Sagetown jail and that night, a lynch mob of 70 masked men attempted to seize him. They were repulsed, and the next day authorities also sent Archie to Oquawka.

Stephen was buried the following day, and Archie was sent to prison for life. But the final victim was S.S. Phelps, who was so broken by his son’s death that he died a few months later.