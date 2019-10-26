Burlington elementary
Monday: Chalupa, tater tots, peas, mixed fruit, baby carrots.
Tuesday: Breaded pork choppette in bun, baked beans, garden salad, whole red apple.
Wednesday: Chili crispito, oven fries, salsa, garden salad, whole red apple.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs, tri tater, garden salad, diced pears.
Friday: No school.
Danville
Monday: Meat lovers calzone or chicken patty on bun, green beans, veggie bar.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese or rib patty on deli roll, peas, snickerdoodle, veggie bar.
Wednesday: Pizza crunchers or hamburger gon bun, romaine salad, craisins, juice box, veggie bar.
Thursday: Chicken bites with honey barbecue sauce or hot dog on bun, celery and carrot sticks, sidekick, veggie bar.
Friday: Teriyaki chicken or fish patty on bun, rice blend, veggie bar, fortune cookie, mandarin oranges, juice.
Fort Madison
Monday: Barbecue rib, bun, corn, pineapple.
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick, bread and butter, baked beans, peaches.
Wednesday: Teriyaki beef dippers, dinner roll, carrots, pears.
Thursday: Spooktacular nuggets, bun, green beans, mixed fruit.
Friday: No school.
Holy Trinity
Monday: Baked chicken, sweet potatoes, mixed fruit, sandwich.
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, broccoli, pineapple, sandwich.
Wednesday: Hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, peaches.
Thursday: Sub sandwiches, baked beans, applesauce.
Friday: No school.
Mount Pleasant
Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, steamed broccoli, pineapple.
Tuesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic toast, steamed green beans, red peppers and ranch dip, apple slices.
Wednesday: Chicken fajita, refried beans, steamed corn, peaches.
Thursday: Chili and crackers, carrots and ranch dip, orange, cinnamon roll.
Friday: Cook’s choice.
New London
Monday: Hamburger, cheese, chips, dragon juice, apples, treat.
Tuesday: Crispito or chicken strip, refried beans, sidekick, fruit and veggie bar.
Wednesday: Pizza choices, Italian garden salad, cooked carrots, fruit and veggie bar, fruit leather.
Thursday: Orange chicken or plain chicken, rice, fruit and veggie bar, fortune cookie.
Friday: Hot dog on bun, chips, baked beans, cottage cheese, fruit and veggie bar.
Notre Dame
Monday: Chicken patty in bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans, garden salad, dried cranberries.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, whole pear.
Wednesday: Polish sausage in bun, tater babies, baby carrots, garden salad, kiwi, apple juice cup.
Thursday: Fiestada, seasoned potato cubes, peas, garden salad, whole red apple.
Friday: Sloppy joe in bun, curly fries, corn, garden salad, whole pear.
West Burlington
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Tenderloin, baked beans, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, apple slices.
Thursday: Crispito with salsa, sweet potato fries, diced pears.
Friday: Cook’s choice.
West Central
Monday: Barbecue rib patty with bun, french fries, pickles, onion, peas, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken, cooked mixed veggies and rice, black beans, sweet and sour sauce, roll, peaches.
Wednesday: Crispitos, cheese sauce, salsa, green beans, apricots.
Thursday: Pancake sausage wrap with syrup, hash browns, fresh broccoli, oatmeal raisin cookie, apple slices.
Friday: Cook’s choice.
Winfield-Mount Union
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Beef and bean burrito, salsa, corn, peaches, chips.
Wednesday: Build a sub, fries, steamed carrots, grapes.
Thursday: Monster meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli and cheese, pineapple, roll.
Friday: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, green beans, bread stick, pears.