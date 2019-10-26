Ron and Jan Crow of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Oct. 27.

Ron Crow and Jan Watson Parks were married Oct. 27, 1984, at the home of the bride’s parents in New London.

They have six children between them, Liz and Jessica of Burlington; Mike (Cindy) of San Antonio, Texas; Bobbi of Des Moines; Adam (Kiera) of Belton; and Ronda of Abingdon, Illinois. They also have eight grandchildren.

The couple celebrated with a trip to San Antonio.

Cards may be sent to them at 1706 E. Ashford Circle, Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52641.