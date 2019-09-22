Autumn has arrived. The summer’s dark green give way to a fall palette of gold and browns, days grow shorter, migrating birds gather and Will Bavery thinks about football.

The retired school administrator, science teacher, and coaching dean also thinks about the political scene, his burgeoning tomato crop and the futility of soccer. However on a warm September afternoon, it is football that is foremost in his musings.

Bavery is one of those engaging story tellers whose opinions and stories come wrapped in good humor and a self-depreciatory manner and in his 77 years he has accumulated a wealth of subjects to talk about.

Much of his subject matter is rooted in his long coaching and teaching tenure at the Henderson County town of Stronghurst, Illinois, where Bavery's stories are a part of the community fabric.

Bavery is a product of the hamlet of Basco in Illinois’s Hancock County and went to school in Warsaw, Illinois. To play football was a passion even then. However he confesses his enthusiasm was not always matched by his abilities.

“My first game as a sophomore still stays with me,” he said. “They put me on the defensive line and I remember one of the seniors yelling at me just to hit someone. I thought what in the heck am I doing here. Even my own teammates hate me. They snapped the ball and I decided to fall just to get out of the way. But the running back from the other team tripped over me. On the next play I decided to fall the other way and once again the guy tripped over me. Now my teammates were slapping me on the back and I decided I loved football.”

When Bavery came out of high school, he opted to attend the University of Illinois but it wasn’t to be a good match. “I came from a town and a school where everyone knew you,” he remembers “and at the University I was lost.

“I remember them telling us on our first day to look to the person on our left and then on our right and know that only one of the three of us would still be there in four years. I wasn’t the one in three.”

Bavery hung in there for two years and then ran out of money and determination. He left school, got a job at a local store and took stock of his life. He then returned to Eastern Illinois where he graduated in 1965 with majors in chemistry, physics and mathematics.

Science majors were the gold standard in the 1960s so Will had little trouble getting a teaching position in Galesburg and his first shot at coaching. “I started out at the lowest echelon of coaching — the assistant’s assistant. But I also was the coach of the track team and for that I got paid an additional $50,”

That initial coaching assignment started Will on a coaching profession that took him to schools throughout the tri-state area. This included stints on the staffs of Burlington High School and at Notre Dame.

In addition to family responsibilities, teaching and coaching, Bavery somehow found time to earn two Master’s degrees in math and physics at the University of Missouri, thanks to a National Science grant.

Bavery continued to rack up travel miles when he taught at a high school in Missouri and then a job as teacher and school principal came up in Rushville, Illinois. “The stars really aligned on that one because when I got there the job of football coach opened up and they offered it to me.

“I jumped at that one,” Bavery said, “but I told them I didn’t know anything about being a school principal but I sure knew how to coach and it worked out just fine.”

Bavery coached and taught at the now defunct Harmony in Van Buren County before arriving at Stronghurst. “What they probably really wanted was a science teacher but the football program needed help so I also applied to be coach. The school board figured they didn’t know that much about me but they might as well let me try.”

Bavery proved to be a successful coach who never lost sight of the credo that the sport should foremost be fun for the participants. “I made it a point to go up and down the sideline at each of our games to make sure that everyone got a chance to play,” he said.

His approach to the game proved to be so popular that a school that once found it difficult to draw enough players to field a team was eventually suiting up 60 to 70 boys out of 240 enrolled.

Bavery’s run at Stronghurst eventually ended and stepped away from coaching. However he did not have to step away from having strong opinions on sport and society in general. Football especially continues to engage him and he questions the attention that injuries associated with the sport are receiving

“I know there is a problem with injuries,” he said, “but I think we still do not know to what extent it is. Some of the injuries can come from sports other than football. But I think kids should not be playing tackle football until they are older that 13. It is a man’s game and they have to appreciate that.”

His discourse on football injuries leads him to a critique of soccer. “It’s probably a great game to play,” he concedes, “but there is really only one way to watch it. You pull up your chair, look out and the field and focus on a single blade of grass’

“Then throughout the game you keeping watching that blade of grass grow and that is a lot more exciting than watching the soccer game.”

Will warms to his subject and his big laugh fills the dining room of his very comfortable Stronghurst home. “Looking back I was not real happy to leave teaching and coaching but I think I’m happier now being out of it.

“Seems like kids are a lot meaner now than what they used to be. They are a lot like farm yard chickens that gang up and keeping picking on one bird. It is a break down of what I call our Sunday school morality.”

Bavery has ample opportunity to expand on his views with a daily breakfast with old friends at The Pink bar in Lomax. Then there are winter mornings in his duck blind south of Carmen and deer hunting outings. However he credits his wife, Kathryn, for keeping him on an even keel.

There also are frequent visits to his son, Floyd, and daughter, Suzy, and their children that live in western Illinois and right now there is the unexpected wealth of tomatoes to tend and distribute to the unsuspecting throughout town.

Bavery remains active and totally engaged with family and community and credits much of this to his personal credo in life. “They say you can only be young once but I managed to find a way to be immature all my life and that has kept me going.”

