4th annual Organ Crawl features Bach, Mendelssohn and Elton John.

Organ music is not performed with hearts or kidneys; the organs are keyboard instruments of pipes or other tone-creating devices played with the hands on a keyboard and/or with feet using pedals.

The Burlington Organists Network presents their fourth annual Organ Crawl on Sunday.

Think "pub crawl" with musicians performing sacred keyboard pieces as they roll from church-to-church, instead of drunken fools staggering from bar-to-bar.

"The purpose of the Crawl is to feature some of the many pipe organs in the community and to encourage individuals who may be interested in organ studies," Crawl organ-izer Roger Hatteberg said.

The event begins with a light noon lunch — no hearts or kidneys here, either — at 1st Presbyterian Church, 321 N. 5th St. followed by four 30-minute presentations on the pipe organs listed below.

Freewill donations help fund lessons for new organ students.

Here are the musicians, their times and locations:

1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church

Roxy Riessen does Thygerson's "What a Friend We Have in Jesus" and "Love Divine, All Loves Excelling" by Joel Raney.

Randy Webster will follow with "Irish Air" from “County Derry” by Edwin LeMare

and Bach's "Prelude in C Major, BWV 545."

1:30 p.m., First United Church of Christ

Head up Snake Alley to hear Carl Moehlman perform "Vater unser im Himmelreich (Our Father, Thou in Heaven Above)" by Martin Luther to a Geistliche Lieder; "Ornamented chorale prelude" by Böhm; "Four-voice setting for manuals alone (BWV 683)" by J. S. Bach; and Mendelssohn's "Fuga" from Sonata Six (Op. 65, No. 6).

2 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church

Roger Hatteberg, retired Messiah organist, tackles the "Tocatta in C Minor" by Pachelbel and "Chant de Paix" by Langlais.

Hal Morton, modern-day Messiah organist, follows with "Christus ist erstanden" from Johann Kasper Ferdinand Fischer and Morton's own "Come Thou Wondrous Love" followed by Morton's transcription of the Elton John classic, "Funeral for a Friend."

2:45 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church

Cory Byrne wraps things up with "Prelude and Fugue in C Major (BWV 556)' by Bach; "Lord Jesus, Think On Me" arranged by Gerald Peterson; "Toccata from Dix Pièces pour orgue" by Gigout; and the finale, with which we can all sing along: "Kum Bah Yah: A Suite for Piano and Organ" arranged by Joel Raney, featuring Scott Teater on piano and Byrne on organ.

The musicians invite you to join them for dessert in the fellowship hall at Bethany Lutheran, 2515 Madison Ave., following the Kum Bah Yah singalong.