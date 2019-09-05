Murray will sign copies of book detailing puppy abduction today at Burlington By the Book.

Hawk Eye readers might remember Dipstick, an 8-week-old, three-pound, Chihuahua Min Pin mix who was stolen from the Des Moines County Humane Society animal shelter in June 2014.

Burlington Police were contacted, dog lovers from all over followed the story, and the little pup was found unharmed four days later wandering around the dog park.

Who took the pooch, then called “Dipstick” because of his one white leg, was, and still is, unknown, but the story ended well for the dog now known as Chip, who is well cared-for and loved. He shares a Victorian home in Burlington with Matt and Lynda Murray, their two sons, Harrison and Trenton, three other dogs, a cat, a gecko, a bearded dragon and a tank full of fish. In one photo, the brown canine peers playfully through red goggles.

Lynda Murray details the theft in her book, “Canine Caper: Chip the Stolen Shelter Dog,” published in December 2018. Murray will sign copies of the paperback from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at Burlington By the Book, 301 Jefferson St., during the Jefferson Street Farmers Market. All book sale proceeds will go to the animal shelter.

Chris Murphy, owner of the bookstore, which cheerfully promotes local and self-published authors, also will be selling items including baked goods benefiting the shelter. Dogs are welcome and Chip will be at the book signing.

“Chip wants to be sure that you tell folks they are welcome to bring their dogs to the signing. We will have doggie treats to hand out,” said Murray, who, when not writing and caring for her many loved ones, is a consultant dietitian and going into her second year as a Burlington City Council member.

Murray dedicated the book to Susan Denk, who was a DMC Humane Society co-chair, animal advocate and a sports writer for The Hawk Eye. “Sadly, she passed away at 39 of a heart attack,” said Murray.

Why is Murray donating proceeds?

“Because Chip, the main character in the book, was born, stolen, and returned to the shelter. It just seemed the right thing to do,” she said.

As to why she decided to write the book, Murray explained she had authored a tale for her oldest son, now in boot camp at Fort Leonard Wood, and wanted to write one for her youngest son, who was heartbroken when Chip disappeared.

“Trenton fell head over heels for this puppy. We didn’t need another dog but Chip melted our hearts,” said Murray.

A photo as part of a June 9, 2014, Hawk Eye story about Bark in the Park at Community Field shows Trenton, then 11, cuddling the pup. That was when Trenton first met the runt of a six-puppy litter that a stray dog had given birth to at the animal shelter, and quickly grew attached.

“When I sat down beside him, he just sat next to me letting me pet him. He just laid there next to me,” Trenton told a reporter.

After that, Trenton, who volunteered at the shelter, visited Dipstick every day and took him for walks, hoping to give him a forever home.

But then the puppy “disappeared from our lives,” Murray said.

“To be honest, it’s more infuriating than anything else,” Marie Kelly, an assistant manager at the shelter, said at the time. “Why would someone want to steal a dog when we want to give them away?”

The book gives the whole story and includes familiar locations like El Taco Casa, Grandpa's Ice Cream, and of course, the Bees park.

It also tackles the importance of responsible pet ownership.

“Emphasis is placed on the importance of microchipping your pet in case of loss or theft,” said Murray, who said that the book took her quite a while to write and that she is grateful for all the help she received from Russ Fry, Burlington Public Library workers, veterinary staff at Allgood Animal Hospital and “so many others.”

The book, also available at Amazon.com, includes a tasty bonus — Murray’s well-known, “almost famous” recipe for peanut butter popcorn obtained from a dietitian in Texas, made with honey, that she sometimes takes to council meetings, races and is a standard Christmas gift.

"It is really good," said Murray.

Murray is Burlington City Council member Lynda Graham-Murray.