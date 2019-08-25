In late 1800, thirsty citizens of Burlington would carry fresh beer home from one of the many local breweries, usually in a galvanized pail with a lid on it. When the beer would slosh around, C02 would escape, creating a growling sound. It’s thought that the term “growler” came from this, but no one seems to know for sure.

In many ways, the area around Burlington was ideal for making beer. An abundance of limestone and sandstone in the area made for hard water, but it also meant the water was exceptionally pure. The rich soil allowed grain and hops to flourish, which were then used by immigrant German brew masters to craft their brews. Indeed, the site of the Western Steam brewery was chosen for those very reasons. A nearby artesian spring produced cool, sweet water year round, and there was easy access to the site for the delivery of hops and grain, and for distribution of the finished product.

In its heyday, Burlington had at least 11 breweries in the area, and that is not counting home brewers, or un-registered breweries that operated outside the city limits, and in some cases, outside of the law.

Unfortunately, none of the original breweries that once flourished here are in existence. They were either bought out by the competition, as in the case of the Western Steam, who was bought out, then shuttered by the Moen Brewery, or were closed because of prohibition, and were never re-opened.

Prior to WWII, area children would carry covered buckets of beer from one of the local breweries, saloons, or pubs to workers around lunchtime, or home to their parents at dinnertime.

The “bucket trade” as it was known, was a sore point with teetotalers in the years leading up to Prohibition, although the practice of using one’s own containers to transport brews from the point of purchase to one’s home flourished until the 1950’s when enterprising brewers began to offer waxed paper or cardboard containers with lids. By the 1960’s, sellers were allowed to sell packaged beer after hours, and the concept of beer buckets slowly died out.

Our beer bucket is not currently on display, but you never know. It may be at some point in the future.

"Out of the Attic" features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society.