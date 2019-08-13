ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You are eliminating some never-questioned concepts, and at the same time you are accepting more responsibility. Keep a firm hold on your finances. A child or loved one plays a significant role in your day. Tonight: Check in on an older relative.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You might want to take off and go out of town for the day. Do not be surprised at how you feel when you wake up. A partner might change his or her tune about a money matter, or you might buy a lottery ticket that could bring in some change! Tonight: Do something new.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Willingly let go of your need for control and you could be delighted by what comes down the path. Associates, loved ones and friends might surprise you, but they are accommodating. Tonight: It appears as if someone has decided to indulge you.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH One-on-one relating could be more exciting than you might have thought. You find the process of getting to know someone better -- one person in particular — rewarding and worthwhile. Later, you will decide what niche this bond belongs in. Tonight: Opt to be a team -- for now.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH You might be pleased and surprised by a phone call or gesture from someone you care about. You might not be used to someone making the first move. Be flattered. A child or a dear friend adds to your mood. He or she wants to visit with you. Tonight: Go for the moment.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH Pace yourself, and if possible, get ahead of your work. You will want some extra time very soon. Some of you also will opt for more personal time. You are processing an issue. Your instincts are right on. Tonight: Relax.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Your playfulness emerges out of the blue. You might need to add a little sobriety to your work situation, as others might not appreciate your lightness with the moment. Someone lets you know they have a case of the butterflies when they think of you. Tonight: Live as if there is no tomorrow.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Listen to news that might cause you to adjust your plans. The information you receive will probably have an impact on your domestic or personal life. Stay centered and do not push too hard to have everything fall into place as you might like. Tonight: Order in.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Follow through on what is happening around you. Be aware of what is needed from you. Someone might ask for something in an indirect manner. This person is serious about what he or she wants but feels awkward asking. Tonight: Meet a friend at your favorite spot.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Be aware of what makes you tick, and be aware of an opportunity that could delight you to no end. An understanding of the dynamics of this situation could make a difference in the end results. Tonight: Make an effort to pick up the tab with a friend.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Use your charisma, as it seems to delight others. They respond to you. A matter involving property could surprise you. Get past your reaction. You will know what to do. Tonight: Spontaneously make merry.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HH You might feel a little out of it. Get as much done as possible. The pace is about to pick up. Try to squeeze in a nap or two, as well as a trip to the pool or gym. You will want to be in great shape soon. Tonight: Not to be found.