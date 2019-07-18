ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH You might have woken up angry yet not know what you're angry about. Somehow, you funnel this energy into a project. Others like what you say. Whether you receive a compliment or another type of acknowledgment, you consider yourself lucky. Tonight: News comes in. Think about it.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Tension evolves solely through your desire to play a major role in a project. A loved one supports you in creating much more of what you desire. As a result, you'll see more in place. Work toward a goal. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Allow your mind to take the lead. If you're blocked, you could consider exploring alternatives. Trust your judgment. A partner or loved one comes through for you. Tonight: Make sure that you're doing what you want.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH One-on-one relating comes to your attention. You feel that if you can present your case, another person will go along with your suggestion. Know that somewhere along this path, you could run into someone's anger. Ouch! Tonight: Consider a mini vacation.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH When you woke up, you might've been on edge. Whether you tossed and turned or had a dream that created anger, you need to deal with your feelings. If you do, a very fortunate event or a favorite person will head your way. Tonight: Go with a loved one's or friend's suggestion.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH If you're feeling ill at ease, get up; exercise or take a walk. A little physical activity could go a long way. When you're dealing with an associate and project, remain upbeat. You'll get some interesting feedback from a close associate. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Handling a loved one or child will consume nearly all your patience. The end result could be far better than you anticipated. You realize that you've gotten past a problem. Keep tapping into your creativity. Tonight: Let another person be as vague as he or she wants to be.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Sometimes, your intensity pushes others away. At this point, you feel like cocooning; therefore, someone's distancing might be unlikely to upset you. A financial matter could be unusually fortunate for you. Nevertheless, check it out with care. Tonight: Head home early.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Your words have impact, perhaps more than you might like. As a result, someone could turn into a grump. Fortunately, your personality helps dissolve any resistance that you might encounter. Tonight: Instead of making a judgment, talk through a problem.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Be aware of the consequences of not dealing with an ongoing financial matter. You like to feel generous, but you also like to feel admired for how you handle your finances. The fact that this particular issue provokes these feelings needs care. Tonight: Keep a purchase within budget.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Early in the day, others seek you out. You have a lot on your plate and push to complete all these various to-dos. Saying no to a friend remains difficult because you recognize that talking is important to this person. Tonight: Keep smiling.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH If you can, take the day off; enjoy some R and R. You'll enjoy yourself and be far happier. Others' doting ultimately adds to the quality of your work. Don't keep pushing yourself. Tonight: Make weekend plans.