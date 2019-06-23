This week’s artifact hearkens back to when the good citizens of Burlington got their first FREE public library.

The actual artifact itself is only around 99 years old, give or take a few years, but it serves to remind us of a time when there were few places for the public to get information from.

Unless you were wealthy enough to afford a collection of your own, access to books and newspapers was limited. You see, prior to 1898, the good citizens of Burlington did not have access to a true, free public library.

The first public library in Burlington was established around 1868, and was housed in two rooms that were housed in the then City Hall. However, that first library was not free. To belong, one had to purchase a subscription for $4 a year, which was quite a sum in those days. The library eventually changed locations at least once, but still was not free. It wasn’t until 1895 when then US Senator James Wilson Grimes offered to contribute the sum of $5,000 towards the creation of a free public library for the citizens of Burlington, and the surrounding area.

Mr. Phillip M Crapo, of Crapo park fame, offered an additional $20,000 with the condition that the city match the gift, which they did. He then provided an estimated $10,000 to $20,000 in furnishings and decorations, for the good citizens of Burlington. The library was started in 1896, and then completed in 1898, and was opened to the public, free of charge. The children’s portion of the library was opened some 17 years later, in 1915, thereby making the library open to all of the residents.

Our artifact was added to the front of the building sometime in the 1920’s, alerting the public to the location of the library and to entice patrons. It stood until the early 1980’s, when restoration work was begin on the building. The artifact was archived until 2019, when the Burlington Public Library exhibit was assembled.

The artifact can be seen in the Pergola, located in the Grand Gallery, in the Heritage Center Museum.

“Out of the Attic” features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.