In 1872, Burlington was recovering from an especially raucous July 4 celebration and the Gazette paused to assess the damage that the day of fisticuffs, church suppers and other bacchanalian revels had visited upon the city.



"One man run over by the cars, two men robbed, free fights and several noses bitten off, one leg broken, one prize fight, other assorted fights and suicides not even reported. These are just a few of the items connected with the celebration that met our eyes in the morning newspaper. If these demonstrations are essential for the maintenance of the Republic, then ain't this American eagle rather an expensive bird?" the Gazette asked.



The situation was not much better up the river where the Davenport newspaper reported: "Artillerists were mutilated, an arm blown off, eyes destroyed, boys burned, legs broken, arms fractured, etc. Celebration sponsors had a contract with the Rock Island artillery company to fire a salute of 37 guns, but as several of the gunners were injured on the 17th round, the city refused to pay the money to the company and paid money to the disabled gunners instead."



Those early Independence Day celebrations were wild affairs that had sensible individuals cowering in their basements. However, Burlington apparently had few sensible citizens, for the streets were crowded as all sorts of mayhem was inflicted upon the celebrants.



The holiday was 24 hours of fireworks, fires, bands and beer. The Gazette reported the observance got off to an early start; "Last night about twelve o'clock somebody went into Old Zion church and sounded the fire alarm. Ten thousand gamins who had been trying to set something on fire during the day supposed they had finally succeeded and immediately set up a howl as all the demons of the infernal regions had broken loose and come to earth to plague mankind with their diabolical choruses."



The Fourth of July was not always such a wild affair, for in 1838, the town's first celebration was relatively benign. James Grimes read the Declaration of Independence at Old Zion Meth–odist Church and David Rorer delivered a speech. Later a "sumptuous repast" was served at the Wisconsin Hotel. When the meal was finished, the ladies retired to the parlors for a social time while the men turned to toasting just about everything and everyone they could think of.



Glasses were raised for George Washington, the flag, the Union, Congress, the Supreme Court and the Navy. The fair sex and the Mississippi River also earned a salutation and afterwards the band struck up, "She is All My Fancy Painted Her."



The celebration continued in a similar tame manner and in 1845, The Hawk Eye reported that toasts were once again the order of the day but, in a bow to the town's Prohibition factor, wine and whiskey were not employed.



"These toasts were drunk in cold water yet never have we passed a more pleasant Fourth or seen a more cheerful cold water society," the newspaper recorded.



But by the 1876 rampant "rowdiness" had crept in and while family gatherings were still popular in the town's neighborhoods, the levee district was given over to massive fireworks displays enhanced by cheap beer from the many taverns doing standing room–only business.



"At noon there was a centennial salute of 100 guns and John Gear gave a rousing patriotic speech. That night there was another torch light parade and a large crowd was on the city streets as skyrockets and Roman candles flashed through the lightning streaked skies. On July 5, the cannons resumed their barrage with a 38–gun salute — one for each state."



As the rockets rocked the town, the city marshal and his deputies were busily finding lodging at the town jail for the more unruly of the celebrants. However, by July 6, a general pardoned was declared and the cells were emptied. This was to be the high water mark of July 4 parties for in the following years family observances and gatherings again took center stage. Homemade ice cream and fried chicken replaced warm beer and cheap booze. By the turn of the century, the town was gathering in parks for band concerts, speeches, sparklers, and the cost of the American eagle declined sharply.