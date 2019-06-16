Public libraries throughout the country have packed their summer calendars with boredom-busting, fun, free learning opportunities.

Just this last week, children got to participate in a magic show and check out books to learn some tricks of their own. The week also had unicorn crafts, a donut war, and LEGO club. Mini makers from 2-6 years old did fun STEM activities while older youths challenged themselves in Create Club. Babies and parents gathered for Babygarten, and toddlers got their wiggles out at Wiggle Time. There were even crafts, a documentary showing and a book club for adults.

If you haven’t been to the library yet this month, there is plenty of time to participate in the fun. I am particularly looking forward to the Star Lab a couple resourceful staff members made out of plastic, duct tape and a fan. We also are offering a puppet show, musicians, a maker space and a visit from some Blank Park Zoo animal. These are just a few ways to keep busy, have fun and keep learning at the library this summer.

The learning part is important because the summer presents a more serious concern than boredom. Library summer reading incentive programs are primarily designed to prevent a danger known as summer slide.

Summer slide has nothing to do with going down the red curly slide at Crapo Park. In this case, the slide is a downward spiral in learning. While 52% of parents with children ages 6-17 haven’t heard of summer slide, they may have seen some of the effects. Summer slide results when children stop reading over the summer. It has been found that those children can close two to three months of reading skills in one summer.

The scariest part about this slide is that the effects accumulate. By the time a child reaches middle school without reading during the summers, they will have lost the equivalent of two years of learning. Studies show third-graders who can’t read at grade level are four less likely to graduate from high school than their peers. Not having a high school diploma limits job opportunities and lifetime earnings. The damage of summer slide starts early and has long-reaching effects on that person’s adult life.

One study found summer learning loss accounts for about two-thirds of the reading achievement gaps seen in ninth grade. What that says to me is that, for many kids, reading below grade level has less to do with ability and more to do with lack of opportunity.

Summer slide starts off a destructive game of chutes and ladders for kids. The child who doesn’t read over the summer lands on the chute and falls behind, while the child who has opportunities to read and learn over the summer gets the ladder and retains or even gains skills over the summer. When a child gets the chute every summer, even if they work just as hard as the other students during the school year, they will struggle to ever catch up to the child who climbs ladders each summer.

Because some kids return to school with learning loss, teachers spend from four to six weeks reteaching in the fall. That results in a cost of about $1,500 per student each year to reteach material lost over the summer. These statistics are compiled at mackin.com from several sources including the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

The good news is that all it takes is two to three hours of reading per week to prevent summer learning loss. That works out to only 20 minutes a day of reading. The library summer reading program gives children an incentive to achieve reading goals each week and visit the library to find new reading material to keep them engaged throughout the summer.

Thanks to all of our summer reading sponsors who help us to provide activities and prizes for kids and to support families in helping those kids build ladders each summer instead of falling down chutes. Your investment in the young people of our community makes a big difference in their long-term quality of life and the strength of our community.

See you at the library.

Rhonda Frevert is director of the Burlington Public Library. Her column appears in Currents the third Friday of each month.