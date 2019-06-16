WEST BURLINGTON — They are icons of late 19th Century and early 20th Century commerce. They are formidable, dependable and virtually unhackable as they kept information and valuables safely locked away from prying eyes and pilfering fingers. They are the safes and strong boxes that burglars once vainly battered, but now they are consigned to progress’s scrap heap.

However, West Burlington’s Bill Pilger also has discovered the aesthetic side to these iron and steel safes and is intent on rescuing selected examples and reconfiguring them into decorative and functional pieces for his fellow money box aficionados.

Pilger’s spotless workshop is chockablock in large safes and occasional strong boxes in various states of decay and repair. There is a “cannon ball” safe that tips that scale at 3,200 pounds, glossy squares of mechanical security lightweights that weigh perhaps a mere 600 pounds and various parts and plans for future projects.

The affable Pilger explains that what began as a hobby has morphed into something else as he haunts auctions, estate sales and gatherings of safe enthusiasts. Each safe he finds or that is consigned to him comes with a story and a mechanical intricacy he finds fascinating.

“I think my first safe came with family connections,” he said. “My family came to Burlington in the 1850s and was in the wholesale grocery business. That business eventually went through a couple of other owners and ended up as the Logamacino Grocery.

“My great-grandfather ran the business and was known as 'Plain' Bill Pilger because he didn’t have a middle name. But when he sold the business, he kept the safe that had his name painted on it. It eventually ended up with my father, who called me one day and said to help him get it out of his basement.

“He said he was going to haul it to the land fill. But it already had my name painted on it so I said I would take it to my house and got a couple of friends to help me. It weighed 800 pounds and we had to re-enforce my basement stairs to get it down there. That was my first safe, and it started it all.”

The 78-year-old Pilger’s attraction to safes and their restoration is understandable as his life calling was as a plumber and pipe fitter and he developed a curiosity on how things work.

“After high school graduation way back in 1959, I went to California, but I only stayed there six months because it was not for me. There was too much traffic and too many people so I came back to Iowa,” he said. “My grandfather was Burlington’s plumbing inspector and he talked me into going into that trade.

“It was really a great job and I enjoyed all my years doing it. I traveled around the Midwest and really enjoyed working outdoors and the mechanical aspect of the job,” he continued. “But when I retired in 2003, I needed to find something new to do.”

Pilger had plenty of activities to fall back on because he was an avid hunter. There were waterfowl, wild turkey and he even acquired property for a hunting camp in Arkansas. He also was active in his local labor union, the Salvation Army and his church.

“I once thought I had to do my part to straighten out the world, but as you get older you kind of give up on that idea,” he laughed.

Pilger has been a regular attendee of swap shows and has been to an annual outing at Pheasant Run near Chicago for more than 35 years. Somewhere in those years he became intrigued by once common machinery that progress had made redundant.

“I started off with barber chairs, buying them and fixing them up,” he remembers. “Then I got interested in doctor’s scales, clothing lockers and even a few peddle cars."

Along the way, he met a memorable crowd of fellow enthusiasts and gained a reputation for his fix-it abilities.

“Seems like there is always a story with whatever you buy or sell. I remember repairing and cleaning up an old ice box — the kind that’s used to put a block of ice in. I sold it to a guy who later called me back to ask if the ice box would work in England,” Pilger said.

“I said ‘sure, as long as you can find a block of ice.’ After he hung up I began to wonder if he realized the ice box was not electric.”

Almost anything mechanical with a history interests Pilger, but it is the refurbishing of safes that now occupies his attention. And along the way he has become an expert of the 19th Century manufacturing design.

“Look at the door on this safe,” Pilger said as he walked to a steel monster crouching on the workshop floor. “See that space where the door meets the safe body. A good safe cracker could pour nitroglycerine in that crack, detonate it and blow the entire door off. Poor design.

“But look where the door meets the safe body on this one,” pointing to yet another huge container. “No space, machined surfaces. A much better design.”

When Pilger’s safes leave the shop they have become works of art. Linda, his wife, has the talent and patience to refinish the wood surfaces found in some of the larger boxes and he has a cadre of talented regional artists to produce the period paintings that recapture the safe’s original decorations.

Pilger claims customers for his refurbished safes are not exactly beating down his doors but does confess that he has a year-and-a-half of work awaiting his attention. His growing reputation is increasing the demand and it is a safe bet he will continue to be busy.

