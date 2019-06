Robin Lee Enke, the daughter of Gene and Sherri Enke of Fort Madison, will be married to Lee David Perry of Antioch, Illinois, on Oct. 12 in Rockton, Illinois.

The bride-elect is a graduate of the University of Iowa. She is a senior account executive for Marriott International.

The bridegroom-elect served in the United States Marine Corps, and is the president of Perry Appraisal Service, Inc., and the chief deputy assessor of Antioch.