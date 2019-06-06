Miss Iowa sendoff for Madison Reynolds

Miss Burlington Madisyn Reynolds will share her wardrobe and talent show routine for the Miss Iowa Pageant during a sendoff event set for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St., in Burlington.

Refreshments will be provided, and there will be an opportunity to ask Reynolds questions about the pageant.

The Miss Iowa pageant is the weekend of June 15 at the Adler Theater in Davenport. The winner will represent Iowa next year in the Miss America Pageant.

First Friday with Debra DeLaet at library

Debra DeLaet, professor of Political Science at Drake University in Des Moines, is the featured speaker for this free monthly event at 10 a.m. Friday at the Burlington Public Library.

DeLaet will discuss integrating the promotion of human rights in our everyday lives — families, workplaces, civic spaces. Light refreshments will be provided by Sunnybrook of Burlington in meeting rooms A and B.

For more information, visit burlington.lib.ia.us or call Sam Helmick (319) 753-1647

Teddy Bear Picnic at Muni Band concert



The second summer concert of the Burlington Municipal Band will be 7:30 p.m,. on Sunday at the Crapo Park band shell.

This will be the annual “Teddy Bear’s Picnic” concert featuring a Teddy Bear Parade so children of all ages are encouraged to bring their teddy bears or favorite stuffed toy and march in the parade.

The conductor for this week’s concert will be Adam Creager, the band director of Mount Pleasant Middle School. The concert is free and attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket or sit on the provided benches.

37th Annual Farmington Strawberry Festival

The Strawberry Festival will be Friday evening and then all day Saturday and Sunday in Farmington. The highlight is the serving of free strawberries and ice cream from 2 to 4 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

The Prince and Princess and the Queen and Jr. Queen Contest will be held Friday's at the shelter house.

Saturday has a full slate of activities and begin with the EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast at Shelter House. There also will be a color run, strawberry Cooking Contest and the Circus which also will be on Sunday and is under an old-fashioned big top and fun for the whole family.

Sunday will have a community worship service at the strawberry tent, a "Berry Good" dog show and conclude with the awards for the Kenny Hamberg Memorial Car Show.

For more information check out the website at www.farmingtonstrawberryfestival.org or call (941) 323-6185 and by email farmingtonstrawberryfestival@gmail.com.