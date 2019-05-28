As a fitness specialist, I get lots of questions thrown at me. Many, with my 40-plus years in the world of fitness and exercise, I can give straightforward answers to. But one question is always hard for me to know if I am giving the correct response to that person. How much water should I drink? That can vary from person to person depending on many factors — activity level, environment, diet, age, gender to name a few. Read on…

ACTIVITY LEVEL — Are you a marathon runner, high school or college athlete, an occasional cyclist or walker, a weekend warrior, a person who gets in their recommended 150 minutes per week of exercise, a gardener, or a couch potato? If you do any sort of exercise that makes you sweat, you will need to drink extra water to replace your loss. Especially with the warmer temperatures coming (I hope they do soon!) and if you do any type of outside activity— exercising, yard work, even watching your kids' or grandkids’ ballgames — you will need to drink up to replenish.

DIET — All foods contain water, with some having way more than others. Many raw fruits and veggies are made up of water. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, strawberries and watermelon are over 90% water and on Health.com, I read that cucumbers, iceberg lettuce, and celery are the highest hydrating vegetables you can consume. Isn’t that awesome that you can eat your water?

AGE and GENDER — One important fact that we need to consider when we age is that our thirst sensation decreases. To all you seniors: don’t forget to drink your fluids throughout the day. Dehydration can occur among older people and can cause many, sometimes serious, problems. Why not place a pitcher of water on your counter each morning and drink it throughout the day? Also, it is found that men need to drink more water than women due to the difference (usually) in fat levels and muscle mass.

The health benefits of water are tremendous. It is needed for all of us to survive in a healthy way. It is required in every organ, cell and tissue to work properly, according to the Mayo Clinic website. Being properly hydrated is essential for the lubrication of your joints, getting rid of your body’s waste, protecting connective tissues, and controlling the temperature of your body. It also can nourish your skin’s health and help with weight control. If you become dehydrated, your body will not function properly, and your energy level will be lower.

Water is the main choice of hydration since it does not have calories and is readily available, but other liquids, such as milk, tea, coffee, and sports drinks, can help with your daily intake. According to the American Council of Sports Medicine, sports drinks are important if you exercise at a high intensity for over an hour and need to replenish electrolytes that you may have lost. They can be high in calories so be aware of that fact.

How much water you should drink vary. I read everything from a daily intake of 64 ounces to 92 ounces for women and to 124 ounces for men, to drinking half of your body weight. How do you know? Check your urine. Is it a light yellow or have no color? That means you are probably sufficiently hydrated.

The important thing is to drink fluids throughout the day and when you feel thirsty. Depending on your daily activity, environment, and other factors I mentioned above, the amount can change. The eight-cups a day rule is realistic and a good goal to shoot for. If you are thirsty, take a drink, and if you break a sweat, add a little more. Why not grab a glass of H2O right now?

Julie Kirk is a fitness instructor at Great River Health Fitness. Her column appears in Currents the second Friday of each month.