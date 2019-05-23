The art of golf

The Artt Artt Golf event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St.

Get your trusty putter or use one provided and play 9 holes of indoor mini golf for the arts. Each hole is creatively designed by local artists. The cost is $10 per adult and children 12 and under are free. Children must be accompanied by an adult to play. Bring the family and enjoy the fun competition.

The Gallery Lounge will be open with wine, beer and soda. For more information, visit artcenterofburlington.com or call the Art Center of Burlington at (319) 754-8069.

Critter catching May 25 at Starr’s Cave

Children and their adult guardians are invited to attend Starr’s Cave Park’s annual Critter Catch from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the park at 11627 Starr's Cave Rd.

The event will be a hands-on exploration of Flint Creek to discover critters living in or around the water. Participants will use nets to catch frogs, crawdads, snails and insects hatching in Flint Creek as part of a water quality assessment.

This year, Iowa State University will be on site with their traveling conservation education station.

Conservation staff also will be present with a limited number of nets to lend out, and they will help identify critters.

Those attending are advised to come wearing clothing and shoes that can get wet and dirty.

Participants will meet by the picnic shelter. All ages are welcome.

Visit dmcconservation.com for more information.

Flea market at Old Threshers in Mount Pleasant

The annual Greater Iowa Swap Meet and Flee Market will take over McMillan Park on the Old Threshers grounds Friday and Saturday in Mount Pleasant.

For those who are always in search of a buy of a lifetime, this event is designed just for you. The classic swap meet will be taking place in. The swap meet and flea market will begin at 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and last each day until everyone leaves.

One can buy, sell and trade almost anything, including motorcycle parts, car, truck, steam, tractor parts and guns and parts.

The local Kiwanis club will cook pancakes at 6:30 a.m. until about 10 p.m. each day and the Henry County pork Producers and other vendors will serve food. There also will be camping on site.

For more information visit www.oldthreshers.com or call (319) 385-8937.

Bentonsport flea market

Bentonsport Memorial Weekend Flea Market and Craft Show is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Bentonsport.

There will be various vendors with flea market treasures, antiques, crafts and collectibles during the outdoor show that is nestled along the scenic riverside park and historic district. The shops will be open with hand-made crafts, quilts, antiques, artisan work. There also will be strolling musicians filling the air with gentle music.

Bentonsport is located west of Hwy 218 off of scenic byway J-40 between Bonaparte and Keosauqua in Southeast Iowa.