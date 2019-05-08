Today

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Second Thursday Movie Night at 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Public Library, 307 E. Monroe St., will host After School Games at 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame Junior High Choir presents Willy Wonka Jr. at 7 p.m. in the Elementary Gym. Admission is $5 at the door. All proceeds benefit the department.

Friday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host Sensory Spring Storytime for ages 4 and older at 6 p.m.

Reception for the Tri-State Quilt Guild exhibit featuring 16 local quiltmakers is 5 to 7 p.m. at Fort Madison Area Arts Association, 825 Avenue G.

Saturday

Des Moines County Historical Society, 501 N. Fourth St., will host a book signing by author Rachelle Chase at 1 p.m. with a presentation at 2 p.m., “Creating the Black Utopia of Buxton, IA,” in the classroom. Enter the Columbia Street side. To learn more, call (319) 752-7449.

Des Moines County Humane Society Car Show starts with vehicle registration from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Community Park in West Burlington; cost is $15. Show and Shine is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Awards are $15. There will be a monetary vote for Best of Show. All dollars go to support the humane society. There will be adoptable dogs and cats on site, food available and other items for sale.

Keokuk Cars and Coffee is 9 a.m. to noon at Southside Boat Club, 625 Mississippi Drive. Admission is free. To learn more, call (319) 524-5599.

Keokuk High School Jazz Band Concert is 2 p.m. at the Rand Park Pavilion, 1401 Stripe St., Keokuk. Admission is free. Donations are welcome.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department, 204 S. Jackson St., will host a 150th anniversary open house from noon to 4 p.m. There will be demonstrations, booths and more. Admission is free.

Special Olympics Bike Run starts with registration from 10 a.m. to noon at Roederer’s Pit Stop with the run from noon to 5 p.m. Pie in the face is 5 p.m. followed by a live auction. All money raised goes to support local Special Olympic events and participants. To learn more, visit 10th Annual Burlington Special Olympic Youth Fundraiser on Facebook.

Wild Edibles Hike is 10 a.m. at Lacey-Keosauqua Beach House, 22895 Lacey Trail, Keosauqua. To learn more, call (641) 472-4421.

Youth Jamboree is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Big Hollow Creek Recreation Area, 18853 152nd Ave., Sperry. This family event is free. To learn more, visit 2019 Youth Jamboree on Facebook.

Sunday

Mother’s Day Brunch is 7 to 10 a.m. at the American Legion in West Point, serving eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, french toast and baked goods for a freewill donation, all proceeds benefiting the West Point Fireworks.

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Lunch at the Top of Snake Alley, First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., serving hot chicken casserole or shredded beef, sides, dessert and drink for $6.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host bingo with early bird games at 6:30 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m.

Friday

Benefit Supper for Roseville Amish School is 4:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Community Center, serving grilled chicken, noodles, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade ice cream, cakes, pies and more for a donation. The center is located west of Roseville, Illinois, seven miles on Hwy. 116 and one mile south.

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., Tenderloin Night is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Members and guests are welcome.

Garage/Bazaar Sale, 2300 Gnahn St., offering one-stop Mother’s Day shopping, is 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Sales will include women’s new and gently used clothing, summer shoes, scarves, fun baseball caps, large trunk show of costume jewelry, candle and melts, silk florals, Trek Pilot 2.1 road bike, size 9/10 wedding dress. Credit and debit cards will be accepted.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo from 5 to 7 pm. Hitman will be playing 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Steve’s Place, 852 Washington St., will serve whole catfish and chicken dinners with choice of two sides from 5 to 9 p.m. The full menu also will be available.

Saturday

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., Karaoke by Rena will start at 8 p.m. Members and guests are welcome.

Final Drag Show at Steve’s Place, 852 Washington St., the Original Home of Drag in Southeast Iowa, is 9:30 p.m. Come join the fun and share your stories.

Good Earth Organic Garden Club annual plant sale is 8 a.m. to noon at Burlington Baptist Church, 1225 Hagemann Ave., with annuals, vegetables, perennials, herbs, flowers, and several varieties of tomatoes, all locally grown.

Medical Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Informational meetings are at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., Meeting Room B. Medical Cannabis meeting is 10 to 11 a.m. Industrial Hemp meeting is 11 a.m. to noon. To learn more, call (319) 572-3713.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will be serving hot meatloaf sandwiches from 5 to 7 p.m. Ned Francis will play from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Mother’s Day Vendor Event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iowa National Guard Armory Building, 16815 U.S. 34, Middletown, with more than 40 vendors.

The Barn at Pine Ridge Tree Farm, 2850 New London Road, New London, will be open for their “Out with the Old” sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., refreshing current stock by offering some great clearance prices. Buyers’ offers are welcome. The sale features antiques, rag rugs, crock stands, etc. To learn more, call (319) 750-0388.

For more Hawk Eye Happenings See page B5