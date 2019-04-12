ARIES: (March 20-April 19) HHHH Relish the weekend. Your energy returns, and you seem to gravitate toward a loved one or child. Unpredictability earmarks a good part of your plans, adding excitement and a need to flex. If you cannot flow with change, a tiff could break out. Tonight: Let out the teenager within!

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Acknowledge limits between you and a roommate or loved one. Allow space for both of you to be comfortable. If spontaneous, you could end up throwing together an event. Your ability to flex and not get too uptight comes through. Tonight: Go with an opportunity.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Keep reaching out for someone you care about. When disclosing a personal matter, you're likely to have an animated conversation. On some level, you might feel hurt by the other party's response. You have a lot of energy. Make sure not to displace it. Tonight: Out and about.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH Curb a tendency to disclose too much. You would be best off saying little and listening a lot. You'll learn some important details about a heartfelt matter. Choose to flow with the moment. Use your energy to resolve an issue. Tonight: A quiet dinner for two.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You beam, and others cannot help but notice. As a result, you draw goodwill and attention. If there was ever a time to make a request of someone, it would be now. Ease up on being as structured as you have been; go with the flow. Tonight: Just be yourself.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HH You don't take kindly to going unnoticed or taking a backseat. However, you might prefer being off someone's radar. Look at the positives. You'll be able to spend some extra time on a domestic or personal matter. Tonight: Stay close to home.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Zero in on what you want. Timing works; you need to honor your schedule. Someone from a distance goes out of his or her way for you, but nevertheless stuns you with his or her words or actions. Work on detaching. Tonight: Follow a friend's lead.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)' HHH For a good part of the day, you could be in the limelight without even knowing it. Whatever you do, give your normal 100 percent. Although you might not see an automatic reaction, in time, you'll understand how important impressions can be. Tonight: Leader of the gang.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH News comes to you indirectly or from a distance. If you try, you can handle nearly anything. Consider your options with care; a decision to go a new way could always have repercussions that you might not have anticipated. Tonight: Trying a new spot.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You could be in a situation that's difficult to negotiate. You alone understand the repercussions and implications. Consider that few people could manage what comes up as well as you can. Be happy that you're there. Tonight: Indulge a loved one, or let someone know how much you care.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Usually, others seek you out, but today, the roles are reversed. Understand how much control you gain by structuring your own day and plans. Let the person you're with know about others; you made the choice to be with him or her. Tonight: Make it memorable.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH You feel as though you'd like to relax by plunging into a hobby or favorite pastime. By all means, do so, but don't be surprised if you find that many interruptions occur. Tonight: Early to bed.