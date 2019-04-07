Once mistakenly attributed to having belonged to the legendary Black Hawk, a well-known Meskwaki veteran of the Black Hawk wars (among many, many other exploits) and resident of Des Moines County, our artifact was actually made by an Iroquois artist sometime around 1870 to 1880.

The artifact is made of black velvet, lined with cotton, and is decorated with silk ribbons. What makes this Glengarry style hat special is the exquisite beadwork that it is decorated with. Worked with clear, chalk white, Sioux blue, cranberry, greasy yellow, silver lined clear, pumpkin orange, red white hearts, Cheyenne pink, and sky blue 11/0 trade beads in patterns resembling plumes or feathers, a style that is consistent with known Iroquois patterns from the late 1800s. The beads are probably Czech — with the exception of chalk white — in origin, and were a popular trade good, prized by Native Americans across the United States. Interestingly, the chalk white beads were most likely manufactured in Germany, and were made using lead — which probably didn’t end well for the glassmaker who made the beads.

How the hat ended up in Burlington remains a mystery. Originally donated by Elizabeth Evans, the family claimed it was given to her by Black Hawk himself in exchange for food. Unfortunately, that scenario just isn’t possible as Black Hawk died in 1838, and the Glengarry style hats didn’t appear on our side of the pond before 1870.

We know that Evans was living in the Burlington area when Black Hawk was still alive, and it is entirely possible he visited her childhood home. Black Hawk was known for leaving trinkets as gifts for his hosts (as is common in Native culture), and was a popular visitor who was welcomed by many.

The most likely explanation for the mistake is someone in the family visited the East Coast at some point and acquired the hat there. The story of Black Hawk visiting the family was passed down through the years, and somehow the hat was mistakenly attributed to him.

In either case, the hat is a magnificent example of craftsmanship. It can be viewed in the Grand Gallery at the Heritage Center Museum, located at 501 N. Forth St., formerly the Burlington Public Library.

“Out of the Attic” features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.