Burlington elementary

Monday: Calzone, marinara cup, peas, garden salad, diced pear.

Tuesday: Corn dog, green beans, garden salad, whole orange.

Wednesday: Nachos, black beans, garden salad, pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Chicken dummies, corn, garden salad, sliced peaches.

Friday: Cheesy chicken burrito, baby carrots, garden salad, whole red apple.

Danville

Monday: Omelet, orange juice, muffin, fruit and veggie bar.

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, biscuit and jelly, fruit and veggie bar.

Wednesday: Cheese stuffed bread sticks, marinara sauce, lettuce salad and ranch dressing, fruit and veggie bar.

Thursday: Chicken strips, mixed veggies, fruit and veggie bar.

Friday: No school.

Fort Madison

Monday: Chicken teriyaki, rice, oriental veggies, pear.

Tuesday: Cheese quesadilla, beans with cheese, potato cubes, blueberries, apple crisp.

Wednesday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, peaches, dinner roll.

Thursday: Hot beef on bun, carrots, pineapple.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, romaine spinach salad, orange wedges, cheese stuffed bread stick, M&M cookie.

Holy Trinity

Monday: Tenderloin, cheese slice, lettuce salad, peaches.

Tuesday: Grilled chicken sandwich, french fries, apricots.

Wednesday: Loaded nachos, lettuce, cheese, black beans, pears.

Thursday: Mozzarella sticks, marinara, baked beans, applesauce, sandwich.

Friday: Pancakes, egg patty and cheese, hash browns, apricots, tomato juice.

Mount Pleasant

Monday: Sloppy joe on whole grain bun, french fries, romaine salad, fruit cocktail.

Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, waffle sweet potato fries, cole slaw, apple crisp.

Wednesday: Chicken fajita, tossed salad, refried beans, peach slices.

Thursday: Breaded pork patty on whole grain bun, green beans, applesauce, oatmeal cookie.

Friday: Cook’s choice.

New London

Monday: Pizza choices, corn, fruit and veggie bar, treat.

Tuesday: Chicken dunkers, tots, bread stick and dip, fruit and veggie bar.

Wednesday: Hot dog on bun, chips, cottage cheese, baked beans, fruit and veggie bar.

Thursday: Homemade chili, homemade cinnamon roll, carrot sticks, applesauce.

Friday: No school.

Notre Dame

Monday: Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, corn, mixed fruit, kiwi.

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, sweet potato fries, green beans, garden salad, whole pear.

Wednesday: Hot dog, curly fries, baked beans, garden salad, diced peach cup, apple juice cup.

Thursday: Popcorn chicken, seasoned potato cubes, corn, garden salad, whole orange.

Friday: Spaghetti, tri-tater, cooked carrots, garden salad, whole apple.

West Burlington

Monday: Chicken patty, green beans, applesauce.

Tuesday: Crispito, refried beans, pineapple.

Wednesday: Turkey and cheese, baby carrots and ranch dip, pears.

Thursday: Salisbury steak, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread stick.

Friday: Beef taco, corn, applesauce.

West Central

Monday: Tenderloin with bun, cooked mixed vegetables, fresh broccoli, pickles, applesauce.

Tuesday: Taco in a bag, apricots.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, roll, peaches.

Thursday: Early dismissal. No lunch.

Friday: Cook’s choice.

Winfield-Mount Union

Monday: Sloppy joe, sweet potato fries, green beans, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Crispitos, refried beans, baby carrots, black bean salsa, chips, pears.

Wednesday: Wonder bites, mashed potato, gravy, broccoli and cheese, roll, applesauce.

Thursday: Chili, tortilla chips, pepper strips, cucumber strips, cinnamon roll, peaches.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, roll, mashed potato, gravy, steamed carrots, kiwi.