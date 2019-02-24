Burlington elementary
Monday: Calzone, marinara cup, peas, garden salad, diced pear.
Tuesday: Corn dog, green beans, garden salad, whole orange.
Wednesday: Nachos, black beans, garden salad, pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Chicken dummies, corn, garden salad, sliced peaches.
Friday: Cheesy chicken burrito, baby carrots, garden salad, whole red apple.
Danville
Monday: Omelet, orange juice, muffin, fruit and veggie bar.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, biscuit and jelly, fruit and veggie bar.
Wednesday: Cheese stuffed bread sticks, marinara sauce, lettuce salad and ranch dressing, fruit and veggie bar.
Thursday: Chicken strips, mixed veggies, fruit and veggie bar.
Friday: No school.
Fort Madison
Monday: Chicken teriyaki, rice, oriental veggies, pear.
Tuesday: Cheese quesadilla, beans with cheese, potato cubes, blueberries, apple crisp.
Wednesday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, peaches, dinner roll.
Thursday: Hot beef on bun, carrots, pineapple.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, romaine spinach salad, orange wedges, cheese stuffed bread stick, M&M cookie.
Holy Trinity
Monday: Tenderloin, cheese slice, lettuce salad, peaches.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken sandwich, french fries, apricots.
Wednesday: Loaded nachos, lettuce, cheese, black beans, pears.
Thursday: Mozzarella sticks, marinara, baked beans, applesauce, sandwich.
Friday: Pancakes, egg patty and cheese, hash browns, apricots, tomato juice.
Mount Pleasant
Monday: Sloppy joe on whole grain bun, french fries, romaine salad, fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, waffle sweet potato fries, cole slaw, apple crisp.
Wednesday: Chicken fajita, tossed salad, refried beans, peach slices.
Thursday: Breaded pork patty on whole grain bun, green beans, applesauce, oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Cook’s choice.
New London
Monday: Pizza choices, corn, fruit and veggie bar, treat.
Tuesday: Chicken dunkers, tots, bread stick and dip, fruit and veggie bar.
Wednesday: Hot dog on bun, chips, cottage cheese, baked beans, fruit and veggie bar.
Thursday: Homemade chili, homemade cinnamon roll, carrot sticks, applesauce.
Friday: No school.
Notre Dame
Monday: Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, corn, mixed fruit, kiwi.
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, sweet potato fries, green beans, garden salad, whole pear.
Wednesday: Hot dog, curly fries, baked beans, garden salad, diced peach cup, apple juice cup.
Thursday: Popcorn chicken, seasoned potato cubes, corn, garden salad, whole orange.
Friday: Spaghetti, tri-tater, cooked carrots, garden salad, whole apple.
West Burlington
Monday: Chicken patty, green beans, applesauce.
Tuesday: Crispito, refried beans, pineapple.
Wednesday: Turkey and cheese, baby carrots and ranch dip, pears.
Thursday: Salisbury steak, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread stick.
Friday: Beef taco, corn, applesauce.
West Central
Monday: Tenderloin with bun, cooked mixed vegetables, fresh broccoli, pickles, applesauce.
Tuesday: Taco in a bag, apricots.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, roll, peaches.
Thursday: Early dismissal. No lunch.
Friday: Cook’s choice.
Winfield-Mount Union
Monday: Sloppy joe, sweet potato fries, green beans, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Crispitos, refried beans, baby carrots, black bean salsa, chips, pears.
Wednesday: Wonder bites, mashed potato, gravy, broccoli and cheese, roll, applesauce.
Thursday: Chili, tortilla chips, pepper strips, cucumber strips, cinnamon roll, peaches.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, roll, mashed potato, gravy, steamed carrots, kiwi.