For Wednesday, May 13

DEAR ABBY: I love your column. Some years ago, you printed a recipe for baked beans. I believe they were called St. James' Baked Beans. I have lost my copy. I would get lots of compliments about how great they were at family gatherings and potlucks. Would you please reprint the recipe?

— SHIRLEY IN BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS

DEAR SHIRLEY: Thank you for your kind words and for letting me know how much you enjoyed that recipe. It's included in my Cookbooklet set, which contains more than 100 tasty recipes for soups, salads, appetizers, main courses and desserts that can be used when friends and family get together to celebrate holidays and special occasions. Shirley, I am pleased to share it, knowing you will continue to enjoy it.

ST. JAMES' BAKED BEANS

(Serves 8)

6 slices bacon, diced

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 (16-ounce) can pork and beans, drained

1 (16-ounce) can lima beans, drained

1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (10-ounce) package sharp cheddar cheese, cubed

1 cup ketchup

3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Butter a 1 1/2-quart casserole. In a small skillet, saute the bacon and onions until the bacon is crisp and onions are lightly browned; drain well. In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Add bacon-onion mixture; mix well. Pour bean mixture into prepared casserole. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours.

For readers who are interested in having my cookbooklets, they can be ordered as a set. Once you start reviewing "Cookbooklet II" you will discover that a sweet tooth runs in my family. The pecan pie recipe has won blue ribbons at county fairs, while others were featured on the covers of women's magazines. The booklets can be ordered by sending your name and address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby — Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. I know the recipes will become among your favorites because dinner guests, family members — as well as many readers — have raved about them.

Also included in this collection are tips on entertaining, when those days return, for anyone who is inexperienced or nervous about it. Remember, although what you put on the table is important, it's who you put on the chairs that makes for a great party.

DEAR ABBY: I am seeing a guy whose roommate is a sex offender. I found out after I typed the address on the internet. I'm not sure how to ask my friend about it. Should I come right out and ask, or just leave it alone? I'm not sure he knows, but I would be surprised if he didn't. I don't want it to be awkward when I ask.

— SHOCKED IN VIRGINIA

DEAR SHOCKED: There are various levels of sex offenses, and the roommate's offense may be minor. Double-check to make sure the roommate's name, address and photo match what you found on the site. Tell the man you are seeing what you discovered, but not in an alarmist manner.