The Jefferson Street Famers Market begins its 2020 season this Thursday and, once again, is plagued by nature's fickle forces.

Last year, gawking foodies clogged the 300 block of Jefferson rubble from the collapsed Tama Building, which closed that block most of the winter, crushing business traffic.

This year it's — hold your breath — fears of COVID-19, along with a county designation by Iowa's Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Rachel Lindeen, event coordinator for Greater Burlington Partnership, said the governor's proclamation on April 24 gave the go-ahead for all farmers markets to open last Friday, except in the counties that are still on "the naughty list."

Des Moines County is one of 22 Iowa counties deemed less safe than the other 77, thus the green light for the outdoor market was delayed a week for Burlington.

"With that comes a long list of things to do to make it safe," Lindeen said. "Some of those things include no groups, single shoppers only, social distancing, and hand-washing and sanitizing is available. If you've been sick, stay home. If you have a fever, stay home. All those things we're hearing that we're supposed to be doing still apply to the Farmers Market."

It wasn't just Gov. Reynolds who clamped down on social gatherings.

"The city of Burlington had a proclamation saying no permitted events until the middle of May, so that meant we were displaced for sure the first week," Lindeen said. "Harmony Bible Church welcomed us to their parking lot on Division between 5th and 6th streets."

She said this week's event will have about ten vendors instead of the 43 vendors who opened last year's event on Jefferson.

Lindeen said prepared food is taboo this week.

"Fresh veggies, baked goods; food and farm-related products are OK. Rhubarb, asparagus, radishes: those are local and ready," she said. "You can buy a pan of sweet rolls, but there's no food consumption on site. So no food trucks, no samples of food allowed."

Last year featured two official food trucks, two Sno-Cone type places, an ice cream truck and a handful of pop-up grab-and-go vendors scattered up and down Jefferson.

This year, you can still likely get to-go takeout food at established eateries like Digger's or Orange Ember or Major Oak, but those are a couple blocks north of this week's market on Division.

"Safety is our number one priority," Lindeen said. "We'll be following the state, we'll be following CDC; it won't work like the farmers market you're used to."

She said face masks are encouraged.

"Safety is key: no groups, singles only," she said. "Safety, safety, safety."

No, they aren't giving out safety pins to those who comply, but you can wear one like a name tag to show that you do and thus support the town and the people who make things like Farmers Market happen.

"I understand this is the first event our community has seen in a while," Lindeen said.

She's right: with the exception of carloads of people distancing each other at funerals, there have been no community events in Burlington since Gov. Reynolds shut down the state on Saint Patrick's Day.

When asked about future of the market in this age of coronavirus, Lindeen declined to speculate.

"We're taking it one market at a time," she said.

Subsequent weeks are scheduled to be located on Jefferson Street between 3rd and 6th Streets.

The Jefferson Street Farmers Market will operate under the strict guidelines provided by the State of Iowa. The May 7 market will be food only, with no food service and will take place in the parking lot of Harmony Bible Church 550 Division St, Burlington.

The Market is organized by Downtown Partners and the May markets are made possible by Farmers Savings Bank. For more information, call Downtown Partners at (319) 208-0046.