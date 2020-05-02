Sometimes it takes forever to get back to where you once belonged. Just ask Iowa filmmaker Robert Jury.

Jury's first credit as writer/director is "Working Man" starring Peter Gerety ​(Amazon’s "Sneaky Pete," HBO’s "The Wire"), ​Billy Brown ​(​ABC’s "How to Get Away with Murder," Showtime’s "Dexter"), and two-time Oscar nominee ​Talia Shire, known internationally for her roles in "Rocky" and "The Godfather."

It took Jury and producer Clark Peterson more than a decade to get the film financed and made. The story about a recently unemployed Midwestern factory worker who decides to return to his old job despite the fact that the factory has closed down resonates today with the millions who have lost their jobs to this year's pandemic.

"Working Man," distributed by Brainstorm Media, a smaller distributor out of Los Angeles, will not hit theaters this year as originally planned; the small budget film was derailed along with the big studios when the nation shut down at the end of March.

But that may turn out to be a good thing for Jury and Peterson.

"The timing has just been so strange with this," Jury said. "While it's personally disappointing for me that we don't have a theatrical release, in a very strange way, we might have a bigger audience, or at least an audience that maybe can relate to the movie even more because the topic of unemployment is so relevant and prevalent right now."

Jury said the playing field is a little more level now: With a theatrical release, "Working Man" would never have been able to compete commercially with the bigger movies — with bigger advertising budgets — that were coming at the same time.

"We’d have been clobbered," he said. "And now we're going on the same platforms as the big boys."

Jury grew up on a farm between the small Southeast Iowa river towns of Farmington and Bonaparte and moved to Los Angeles to be a screenwriter. He was working on a project for HBO Films when the executive in charge took another job and her projects were shelved — along with Jury's.

Jury and his wife, Yvette, moved their family back to Iowa 15 years ago to live in his late grandparents’ old farmhouse near the Lee-Van Buren county line.

"I was kind of at loose ends and didn’t know quite what to do," Jury said. "My dad lived a quarter mile down the road, and he would bring mail up the road about every day."

One day, the elder Jury brought a newspaper story about a factory that was considering re-opening.

"From there, I had this idea of a factory worker who just continued to go to work even though the factory was no longer operational," Jury said, laughing.

In 2010, he submitted his screenplay to Film Independent, a non-profit organization out of Los Angeles. The group, which helps filmmakers make their movies and known for their Film Independent Spirit Awards, selected "Working Man" as one of the 10 projects.

Jury's mentor during the lab was Meg LeFauve, Oscar-nominated in 2015 for writing the animated feature "Inside Out" for Pixar.

"She was an incredible mentor to me and really challenged me as far as the script was concerned," Jury said. "I knew it was flawed when I went to the program. But she also introduced me to Clark Peterson, who produced the movie 'Monster' with Charlize Theron."

For the next decade, Jury and Peterson tried "everything under the sun" to get the movie made and finally found an angel investor in 2017. They shot the movie in the Chicagoland area in 2018 and did the film festival circuit in 2019.

"There's a big difference between making money and making movies. Now here we are going on-demand, and that's sweet," Jury said. "We were really lucky because we got our three leads; they were the only folks that we did cast who weren't Chicago actors."

"Working Man" is relevant amid a pandemic where millions of people across the country are facing the challenges of joblessness. The Hollywood Reporter called the film “A potent tribute to out-of-work Americans.” The film was an official selection in more than a dozen festivals, winning Best Narrative Feature in Savannah and Kansas City, and Best Ensemble at the Fort Lauderdale fête.

Paul Fletcher, host of iHeart Radio's "Movies Over Easy" called the film "a real life look at blue collar America. This 'never give up' story is loaded with grit and even more heart."

"For some people, a life without work is the same as death," Jury said. "It's a pretty powerful motivator, and not just economically; it's such a part of who we are as humans, that desire to make something."

Jury and his family currently live in Iowa City.

Beginning Tuesday May 5, "Working Man" will join other Hollywood films available via video-on-demand on platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Xfinity, Spectrum, Google Play, FandangoNow, and Vudu.

To see the trailer and for news and updates go to workingmanmovie.com. Social media sites include workingmanmovie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.