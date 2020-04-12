Country legend, two Steamboat Days alums and shining young star bring it to Mount Pleasant.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Old Threshers Reunion has multiple bright facets that make it the gem of Southeast Iowa, glittering at each summer's end.

This year it has another sparkle: the likelihood that the coronavirus will be long gone by Labor Day Weekend.

The horses and steam engines, the tractor pulls, the food, the antique cars are pure enjoyment, sure, but the national talent gracing the grandstand stage always shines.

Here's this year's lineup.

Lorrie Morgan: Thursday, Sept. 3

Lorrie Morgan has a country music pedigree: Born Loretta Lynn Morgan in 1959, she's the daughter of George Morgan, widow of Keith Whitley, and double-ex-wife of Jon Randall and Sammy Kershaw, all of whom are noted country music singers.

Morgan began performing in public at age 13, and she charted her first hit in 1988 with "Trainwreck of Emotion." She achieved most of her success between 1988 and 1999, recording for RCA Records Nashville and the now-defunct BNA Records.

Her first two RCA albums, "Leave the Light On" and "Something in Red" and her BNA album "Watch Me" were all certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Her best-selling 1995 compilation, "Reflections: Greatest Hits" garnered a double-platinum certification. Her albums "War Paint," "Greater Need" and "Shakin' Things Up" are certified gold.

Morgan will provide an evening for those who love roots country to sit back and enjoy yesteryear.

Carly Pearce: Friday, Sept. 4

Carly Pearce walks the thin line between traditional country and contemporary country-pop.

When Pearce was 11, her guitar teacher asked her to front a local bluegrass band. She dropped out of school at 16 and started gigging at Dollywood near Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where she performed six times a day, five times a week and entered a homeschooling program. She moved to Nashville when she was 19 and released her first hit in 2016, the No. 1 debut, “Every Little Thing,” which turned Pearce into the highest-charting solo female debut since 2015 and the third woman to do so in the last decade.

Last year, Pearce was nominated for CMA New Artist of the Year, iHeartRadio's Best New Country Artist, ACM New Female Artist of the Year and CMT Female Video of the Year; she won the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year and Radio Disney's Best New Artist award.

She's performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than 75 times since her debut and toured with Steamboat Days alumni Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

ABC Radio calls Pearce “Country’s ‘it’ girl” and she's definitely going to be it — and a hit — at Old Threshers.

Craig Morgan, Saturday, Sept. 5

Morgan did his Steamboat Days debut in 2013, where he was aced out of the Golden Mayfly award for Best Show by Kid Rock. The following year he headlined at Old Threshers.

Local guitarist Gary Richards opened for Morgan several times with South Prairie Band.

"He's a real down-to-earth guy," Richards said of Morgan. "Watching Craig work his show was a learning experience . Backstage preparation is very personable and down-to-earth. His band gathers around him as he encourages them with compliments and assurance. His confidence is obvious."

Morgan is often referred to as a Renaissance Man, evidenced by his vocals on hits like singles, "That’s What I Love About Sunday," "International Harvester," "Bonfire," "This Ole Boy" and "Wake Up Lovin' You."

Morgan is no wannabe pretender.

"It would look funny if you went to one of my concerts and I stood out there in skinny jeans," he said on his Web site. "I'm not 21 years old, and I shouldn't pretend to be. But I also know this music will fit right in on country radio today. I'm singing music that is real and believable and at the same time relatable to all types of fans."

He's the host of the Outdoor Channel series "Craig Morgan: All Access Outdoors" entering its tenth season this summer.

Morgan is a a 17-year Army and Army Reserves veteran and champion of military men and women.

He gets our nod for one of the best song titles ever: "Redneck Yacht Club."

"As a country singer, we sometimes get stereotyped as nothing but trucks and tailgates, but that doesn't mean that's all there is to us," he said.

Definitely not.

Rodney Atkins: Sunday, Sept. 6

Rodney Atkins was a special guest at Steamboat Days 2015 with Martina McBride's "Wake Up Laughing Tour."

Now Atkins is a star in his own right.

Atkins hadn't released a studio album in more than seven years until "Caught Up in the Country" was released last summer.

“Some of these songs were like carving a statue,” Atkins said. “You put a whole lot of stuff on there and then keep chipping away, so you only have left what you need.”

Atkins was named Top New Male Vocalist at the 2006 ACM awards and his single, "Watching You" was named No. 1 Song of the Decade by Country Aircheck that same year.

“Country Aircheck amassed the most-played artists of the decade, and I was the second-most-played male solo artist — but I hadn’t even released a single in five of those years," he said on his web site.

The songs on "Caught Up in the Country" date as far back as 2013, when Atkins started with “All My Friends Are Drunk.”

"With an album, you’re building a house, not just trying to build a back porch,” he said.

Atkins married singer Rose Falcon and they have a child at home and another baby on the way — check out the video for “My Life” — and Atkins says he's energized and driven all over again.

Grandstands will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 8:00 p.m. concerts. Your gate wristband includes admission to all concerts. All seating for each free concert is first-come, first-served. A limited number of special-wide reserved seats are available for $10 in the grandstand center sections.

Tickets are available by calling (319) 385-8937.

See oldthreshers.org/reunion for more information including vehicle camping.

Old Threshers Reunion, 405 E. Threshers Rd., Mount Pleasant, Iowa. info@oldthreshers.org.