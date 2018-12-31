CBS announces a special for the Queen of Soul, and 2019 begins with a new season of “The Bachelor” and a new series on Freeform.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news



Grammy winner Aretha Franklin, who died in August, will be remembered in “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.” The concert tribute will be hosted by filmmaker Tyler Perry and is set to air as a CBS special later in 2019.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar



Marvel at incredible structures on “Impossible Engineering” (Jan. 3, 9 p.m. ET). The Season 4 premiere episode of this Science Channel show features the largest real estate development currently being built in the U.S. as well as a new 16-story Shanghai hotel that has 337 subterranean rooms built into the side of an abandoned quarry, with two floors submerged inside an aquarium.



It’s your last chance to watch Batman’s origin story. “Gotham’s” fifth and final season premieres on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.



Twenty-five years ago, the name Lorena Bobbitt made the headlines when she was charged with attacking her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt, with a kitchen knife. “20/20” revisits the notorious case, featuring new details and an interview with John. (Jan. 4, ABC, 9 p.m. ET).



Awards season kicks off with “The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards” (Jan. 6, NBC, 8 p.m. ET). Hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg crack some jokes as the nominees including, Amy Adams, Mahershala Ali, Kristen Bell, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Donald Glover and Nicole Kidman, wait to see who gets invited on stage.



Get ready bachelor nation! Bachelor Colton Underwood tries to find love with 30 new women including a pageant star who calls herself “hot mess express” and a lovable phlebotomist. “The Bachelor” begins on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with a live three-hour special.



If you’re looking for investment news to help boost your bank account after the holidays, CNBC has you covered with “The Exchange” (Jan. 7, 1 p.m. ET). Described as a newsroom-based program for today’s investors, the show focuses on reporting the most important financial market stories of the day.



“New Amsterdam’s” winter premiere picks up from the fall finale to deal with Max’s collapse (Jan. 8, NBC, 10 p.m. ET).



“The Fosters” goes millennial with the series premiere of “Good Trouble” (Jan. 8, Freeform, 8 p.m. ET). Five years from where “The Fosters” ended, the new series follows sisters Callie and Mariana, who have graduated college and moved to downtown Los Angeles. It’s the usual mix of love, sex and career misadventures from the viewpoint of twenty-somethings living in a new city.



“The Goldbergs” spinoff “Schooled” premieres on Jan. 9 (ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET). Set in 1990-something, it follows the faculty of William Penn Academy.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers



Winners: “Superstore” is NBC’s highest-rated comedy and achieved a season high 3.36 million viewers in early December.



Losers: CBS’ annual broadcast of “Kennedy Center Honors” showed a slight improvement in viewers when compared to last year’s all-time low, but ratings among adults 18-49 fell to the smallest number in the show’s history.



Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @MelissaCrawley.