The Dupont pant in Fort Madison stepped up to help provide hand sanitizer during these trying times.

The site utilized a recipe provided by the World Health Organization to develop a process for production of hand sanitizer to support area hospitals, small businesses and community organizations. So far, more than 150 gallons of hand sanitizer have been produced and delivered in the community.

DuPont has dropped off hand sanitizer to several local businesses for their employees and customers to use.

“For over 80 years, the DuPont Fort Madison plant has called this community and the surrounding Lee County home. The health, safety and well-being of our employees, customers and our local community continue to be our top priority during this unprecedented time,” said DuPont Plant Manager John Hellige in a press release. “I am so proud of our DuPont Fort Madison colleagues who have stepped up to answer the call by converting some of our manufacturing lines to produce and distribute hand sanitizer as a way to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

“We are all in this together, and the Fort Madison site is proud and humbled to assist in delivering essential materials to those who are most in need,” added Hellige.