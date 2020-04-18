The current health crisis in America has disrupted too many veins of existence for Americans to comprehend. Beyond health care and the restaurant and entertainment industries, this includes the transportation industry.

"The pressure on transport organizations has shifted from moving citizens to keeping a core system operational for workers essential to the COVID-19 response," Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited said online. "A secondary effect is the sudden change in sources of revenue for transport operators, with many experiencing an unexpected shortfall in their finances."

The trouble started March 12, when Walt Disney World shut down and Princess Cruises began canceling trips.

Airlines have experienced a plunge in flights and passengers. The numbers for the Des Moines airport went into free-fall at 44%. Amtrak's passenger load for its two trains running east and west through Iowa is down by as much as 90%, according to AMTRAK media relations manager Marc Magliari.

“We have anticipated flight cancellations and schedule reductions due to the lack of passenger traffic,” DSM International Airport said in a statement. “We can expect to see low passenger numbers linger as we continue to practice social distancing and follow stay-at-home recommendations.”

It's even worse for the bus lines.

Nationally, the motorcoach industry completes 600 million passenger trips annually, employs 100,000 workers including drivers, maintenance and repair, safety personnel, administration staff and dispatchers around the country. Most of the companies in the industry are a small business, and most have shut their doors, putting thousands of employees out of work and losing millions of dollars in economic impact.

Greyhound temporarily reduced schedules across their network as a result of the drop in demand due to coronavirus panic and suspended service to some six dozen cities, primarily in the Northeast. Greyhound also canceled services between the U.S. and Canada.

That story may sound far away to Southeast Iowans, but it is happening right here with Burlington Trailways, owned by the Moore family in West Burlington.

The American Bus Association said 90% of the 3,000 bus and motorcoach companies in the U.S. are owned by small businesses. The Moore family has been in the motorcoach industry since 1942, providing charters and scheduled route service. In 1981, Ron and Lori Moore moved their family to West Burlington to revive Burlington Trailways, starting out with four motorcoaches and 11 employees. Today, they manage a fleet of 37 motorcoaches and 145 employees.

Burlington Trailways executives said their Des Moines to Chicago buses are now more than half empty. Currently, seats on the Chicago run are at 34% of capacity and the return route is at just 24% capacity.

"We're running about seven motor coaches on scheduled route service, whereas typically we have 19 allotted for that service," Trailways general manager Mark Moore said a week ago. "We are significantly reduced at this time with the service that we're providing. We are still providing some of the regular route service, but our charter and tour business is pretty much all canceled."

Moore said of the stable of 38 Trailways coaches, only about seven out of the 18 regular line buses are currently running and ridership is down at least 80%.

"We do actually run outside of Iowa, too," Moore said. "We're still running Indianapolis to Denver. We're running Des Moines to Chicago and we're running a bus Cedar Rapids to Chicago. And we're running to St. Louis, Missouri."

Burlington Trailways employs community members, but like many businesses around the country, they've been forced to make cutbacks and lay off employees. Burlington Trailways executive assistant Nicole Fritz said shutting down Trailways routes means no more trips for workers moving to other cities for their jobs or families enjoying each other’s company on economical trips. It also brings up the possibility of no buses being available to evacuate neighbors and communities during natural disasters.

And if schools were still open, without interstate bus lines, there's no one to provide transportation for interstate school trips by area schools and colleges.

Until last week, the motorcoach industry was being ignored by Congress while handing $100 billion to the airline industry, Amtrak and public transit. On March 27, president Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act following approval by both chambers of Congress.

The hastily drafted 76-page document, sponsored by Sen. Mitch McConnell, was aimed at reducing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and authorizes $2.1 trillion in aid to various sectors of the economy.

According to Mass Transit Magazine, the funds provided in the CARES Act can be used only to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. Language in the bill also states operating expenses related to the response to the pandemic is eligible for this funding. Additionally, transit agencies would be able to be reimbursed for operating costs accrued from Jan. 20, 2020, to maintain service and lost revenue due to the pandemic, including the purchase of personal protective equipment and paying administrative leave for operations personnel due to a reduction in service.

The act provides $500 billion to make loans, loan guarantees and other investments in support of eligible businesses, states and municipalities. An "eligible business" is defined as an air carrier or a U.S. business that has not otherwise received adequate economic relief in the form of loans or loan guarantees provided under the Act.

Burlington Trailways originally expressed dissatisfaction with CARES in a March 31 press release, echoing the industry-wide question: "Why bail out just the airlines and AMTRAK?"

Since then, the language logjam has been cleared and bus companies are getting funding from the states in which they operate.

"I guess 48 states now have some funding available for the inter-city/rural buses," Moore said on April 7. "Iowa's been really good to work with."

Burlington Trailways also must obtain funding from Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Colorado.

"That's for the regular route side of the business," Moore said. "There's pretty much nothing for the charter and tour side of it."

Fritz said earlier this month that funding from the CARES Act will be distributed through state DOT agencies. "We then will apply to the state DOT agency for access to the funding," she said on April 7.

Since then, Colorado and Illinois have created problems for Burlington Trailways because the federal government provided no guidance for how the funds were to be distributed, counting instead on the states already having their own established grant programs to manage the funds.

"When Congress passed the CARES act, it did have some language in it about funding inter-city buses," Fritz said Friday. "It was our interpretation those funds were meant for the inter-city/rural bus carriers of each state. Of the six states we run through, four have been very helpful, but Illinois told us we won't be getting any funding from them."

Colorado will be giving Burlington Trailways funding, but not the amount they're entitled to because Colorado is funding its own state buses before the inner city/rural carriers, including Burlington Trailways.

"All of the states we run through are requiring different calculations from our accounting department, which is slowing things down," Fritz said.

The Hawkeye state remains blameless.

“I'm not talking about the Iowa DOT; they’re wonderful,” she said.

On Saturday, Fritz said Burlington Trailways will bring back its Cedar Rapids shuttle starting next Friday and running Fridays through Mondays, Cedar Rapids to Iowa City to Burlington and back.

When the COVID-19 crisis is over, Burlington Trailways would like people to come back.

"There is a big push to support local business, get carry-out from local businesses, shop local stores, and all of that's great," Fritz said. "It absolutely needs to be promoted. But I don't think people think of, ‘Once this is over, I should take a trip, or maybe I'll take a bus into Chicago for the weekend, or I'll sign up for a tour.’ You don't really hear a lot about us in the ‘Think Local' talk."

She said it's important to note is that even though routes have been decreased based on ridership, the company hasn't cut service to any towns.

"We still offer the same service, but you might have to be re-routed," she pointed out. "It might be a longer trip because you'll have to take a different schedule to get there. But we can still get you where you need to go, even during this time."

And remember: Burlington Trailways has gift cards available for both their scheduled route service and tours.

Visit the website at burlingtontrailways.com or call (319) 753-2864 for more information.