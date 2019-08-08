An Ames-based company received a $100,000 investment from Ames Seed Capital, LLC, to help its efforts to improve real-life monitoring of a pet’s health, according to a media release Wednesday.

The company, VetMeasure, Inc., has been working since it was initially founded by CEO Kevin Maher in 2015 to develop a harness that can measure health metrics and send the data to a mobile and web application for veterinarians to view.

Though they achieved that goal with their MeasureOn! harness, Maher said the investment from Ames Seed Capital will help their efforts to move forward in the next stage of development.

“VetMeasure is honored that Ames Seed Capital joined as an investment partner representing the Ames community. This timely investment helps support VetMeasure’s preparation for the commercialization phase,” Maher said in the release.

The MeasureOn! Harness allows veterinarians to monitor an animal’s heart and pulse rates, respiration and body temperature, activity, and ambient temperature and humidity to determine an animal’s condition following surgical procedures or illness, Maher previously said. When the dog’s metrics reaches critical levels, automated alerts are sent to veterinarians and clinics.

When the Tribune previously reported about VetMeasure in 2018, Maher was planning a “soft-launch” at the Wellington Veterinary Clinic, in Wellington, Colo. The clinic’s vet is VetMeasures veterinary advisor and chair of the company’s advisory board.

However, Maher said the company decided to delay the release to pursue several enhancements to the technology.

“We did additional feature enhancements and engineering so that we could have it sized for extra-small dogs,and that took us a little extra time,” he said to the Tribune. “We also added some new features, including the EKG, so that put us into a soft launch this past summer, which we are still in.”

Maher said the investment from Ames Seed Capital will help the company as it works to complete the final engineering and get to the manufacturing stage. They hope to obtain $1 million in investments, and are about half-way toward reaching their targeted amount.

“We have another $425,000 we are seeking investors for,” he said. “As our team continues to identify and meet with additional investor prospects to fulfil our Series A investment round, we appreciate interest expressed by accredited investors in our exciting new business, to advance VetMeasure forward with our first product to be launched into the veterinary profession.”

He hopes to raise the full amount and enter the commercialization stage by September.

“The company has continued to address engineering issues and begun the manufacture and assembly of approximately 250 units. Pilot program testing continues with good success,” said Mike Roof with Ames Seed Capital, LLC Board of Directors, in the release. “The company is in the critical phase of moving toward more sales and marketing focused efforts. Supporting Kevin/VetMeasure in achieving the funding goals will allow them to focus on business model implementation and best chances for commercial success.”

VetMeasure is located in the Iowa State University Research Park, and it currently is focusing its technology on dogs. However, the company plans to spread its technology to dairy and beef. Maher said the company plans to begin in-depth research for this goal by mid-2020.

“By investing in VetMeasure, Ames Seed Capital continues to build on our 30-year tradition of supporting local entrepreneurs with sound business opportunities who intend to create jobs in the Ames and Story County market. We are proud to support Kevin, a serial entrepreneur in the Ames area, and VetMeasure, a company with a promising future,” said John Hall, director of business development at Ames Economic Development Commission.