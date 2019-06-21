Smart Ag, a technology company that develops autonomous farming solutions for row crop agriculture, announced the opening of its headquarters this spring at 1115 South Bell Ave. in Ames. The 12,000-square-foot facility devotes half of its floorplan to office space for a growing number of employees, currently 25. The other half has been designed to meet Smart Ag’s unique research and development and manufacturing needs.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Smart Ag,” said Colin Hurd, Smart Ag founder and CEO. “As we plan for the future, this new facility allows us to grow and legitimize all aspects of our business — engineering, manufacturing and backhouse operations. At this time, we are occupying less than half of our total space. We see this as an opportunity to successfully scale our business, and our amazing team, over the next several years as we look to commercialize the AutoCart application next fall.”

Smart Ag, formerly housed in the Ag Startup Engine within Iowa State University’s Research Park, designed its headquarters specifically for commercialization of its AutoCart® product, a software application that fully automates a grain cart tractor.

“We have an efficient, thoughtfully laid out research and development space that will allow us to meet the demand of commercialization for our AutoCart product,” Hurd said. “This, combined with new production space, holds endless possibilities for the future of Smart Ag.”

The modern feel of the headquarters, which includes an open-concept format and a second-floor area overlooking the production space, provides both functionality and inspiration for Smart Ag’s innovative work – bringing a fun and modern twist to agriculture.