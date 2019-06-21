Ahmad Barakat, MD, has joined McFarland Clinic as of June 6. As a Critical Care Medicine physician and hospitalist, Dr. Barakat provides inpatient medical care for patients in the hospital and intensive care unit.

Dr. Barakat has extensive experience as a critical care unit hospitalist, internist and staff hospitalist at various medical institutions. He was also an assistant professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for 12 years.

He earned his doctor of human medicine degree at Aleppo University Faculty of Medicine in Aleppo, Syria, and he recently completed a master of business administration at North Carolina State University.

Dr. Barakat was an internal medicine resident and completed a fellowship in general internal medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School, and he completed a mini-fellowship in allergic diseases at Tulane University. He had an internship in pediatrics at East Carolina University.