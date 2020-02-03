Monday

Feb 3, 2020 at 10:08 AM Feb 3, 2020 at 10:25 AM


The Republican caucus locations for Dallas County are listed below.


The caucuses start promptly at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 6:30 p.m.


Attendees are also asked to bring their voter ID.


PLEASE NOTE: There has been a last minute change for the Clive 5 and 6 locations. They will now meet at the Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2180 NW 142nd St., Clive, IA (church behind Heartland Presbyterian just off 142nd & Hickman Rd).


Dallas County Republicans Caucus Locations


Precinct


Location


Address


Number of Delegates


Adams


Peace Lutheran Church


34128 L Ave. Adel


7


Adel 1


ADM High School Library


801 Nile Kinnick Drive, Adel


6


Adel 2


ADM High School Library


801 Nile Kinnick Drive, Adel


12


Beaver-Des Moines


Woodward Middle School Auditorium


306 W 3rd Street, Woodward


7


Clive 5


Faith Lutheran Church


2180 NW 142nd St, Clive


11


Clive 6


Faith Lutheran Church


2180 NW 142nd St, Clive


15


Colfax-Adel


Country Lane Lodge


29300 Prospect Circle, Adel


7


De Soto


Van Meter High School Commons Area—East Dining Hall


520 1st Ave, Van Meter


3


Lincoln-Linn-Washington


Washington Township Consolidated School


2298 210th St, Minburn


5


Perry 1


Perry Library


1101 Willis Ave, Perry


4


Perry 2


Perry Library


1101 Willis Ave, Perry


4


Perry 4


Perry Library


1101 Willis Ave, Perry


4


Spring Valley-Dallas


Perry Library


1101 Willis Ave, Perry


3


Sugar Grove-Dallas Center


Dallas Center Memorial Hall


1502 Walnut St, Dallas Center


10


Union


Dexter Round House


707 Dallas St, Dexter


8


Urbandale 13


Walnut Hills Elementary


4240 NW 156th St, Urbandale


16


Urbandale 14


Walnut Hills Elementary


4240 NW 156th St, Urbandale


15


Urbandale 15


Walnut Hills Elementary


4240 NW 156th St, Urbandale


10


Van Meter


Van Meter School—Commons Area—East Dining Hall


520 1st Ave, Van Meter


14


Walnut-Grant-Grimes


Granger American Legion Post


520 1st Ave Granger


9


Waukee 1


Waukee Elementary


850 6th St, Waukee


11


Waukee 2


Grant Ragan


645 NE Dartmoor, Waukee


11


Waukee 3


Grant Ragan


645 NE Dartmoor, Waukee


11


Waukee 4


Grant Ragan


645 NE Dartmoor, Waukee


13


Waukee 5


Waukee Elementary


850 6th St, Waukee


12


Waukee 6


Waukee Elementary


850 6th St, Waukee


11


WDM 221


St Francis Church


7075 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines


13


WDM 222


Brookview Elementary School Gym


8000 E.P. True Pkwy


9


WDM 223


St Francis Church


7075 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines


8


WDM 224


Maple Grove Elementary


1455 98th St, West Des Moines


2


WDM 225


Maple Grove Elementary


1455 98th St, West Des Moines


10


WDM 226


St Francis Church


7075 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines


5


WDM 321


Westwood Baptist Church


895 S 60th St, West Des Moines


9


WDM 322


Brookview Elementary School—Commons Area


8000 E.P. True Pkwy


5