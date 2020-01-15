During a Nevada City Council work session on Monday evening, city parks and recreation officials presented proposed plans for a multi-sport, year-round facility, which would be constructed at SCORE Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Tim Hansen and Assistant Director Rhonda Meyer presented the current plans, which remain a work in progress, to the council. They also announced plans to host an open house public input session next month.

The session, which would allow the department to share the plan with and get feedback from the community, is tentatively planned for Wednesday, Feb. 19, according to department officials. More details will be released at a later date.

“The purpose of this facility is to be a multi-purpose sports and activity venue for youth and adult recreation,” Meyer said during Monday’s work session. “The sky is the limit on what might happen in that space at some point in time.”

According to council documents, the construction of the facility has been a talking point for more than 20 years, beginning with strategic planning for the 2020 Vision for Nevada (Vision 2020) in 1998.

In 2015, documents said, community stakeholders revisited Vision 2020 and identified unfinished projects, which included the construction of an indoor fieldhouse.

“Nevada is a strong and vibrant community with excellent services for businesses and families to grow and thrive,” council documents stated. “The retail market is good, we have a strong industrial base, our hospital is newly renovated with first class care, and our school district is exceptional with updated and modern facilities. Our SCORE Recreation/Athletic Complex is thriving with activities and events, yet the demand for youth and adult recreation programming and facilities continues to grow.”

Hansen said that, in 2016, a joint effort between the Parks and Recreation Department and Story Medical sought to see this goal fulfilled. However, when the project was estimated to cost $15-18 million, it was deemed “unattainable” and put on hold.

“We did a lot of information gathering, we got a lot of feedback from the community, put together some ideas and, in the end of that process, it was unrealistic to have it,” Hansen said.

Then, in 2018, the department was able to again revisit the vision, Hansen said.

Schematics for the fieldhouse, which would be a pre-engineered steel building located between the aquatic center and high school baseball stadium, were created. In 2019, the council also set aside $4.5 million for the indoor recreation facility.

Hansen said plans for the long-awaited fieldhouse project are now nearly ready to present to the community.

According to the plans presented on Monday, the fieldhouse would include a 40,000-square-foot first floor and 16,000-square-foot second floor, featuring three high school regulation courts; one temporary and one permanent turf area; two drop-down batting cages; an indoor playground and lobby area, a suspended three-lane track, multipurpose areas; and conference room and office spaces.

Meyer said the fieldhouse will not compete with any other facility in town.

“The purpose of this building would be to act as a year-round program-based facility, with affordable and functional space/amenities that will serve Nevada and its citizens, including neighboring communities for many years to come,” council documents said. “The fieldhouse will be program-based and offer activities according to need within the community, all while not competing with services offered by private entities.”

It would be a nearly $7 million project, and RMH Architects of Ames was awarded a contract to provide the services, council documents said. With $4.5 million already attained, “additional private dollars are needed to complete the project.”

Officials did not discuss details of how that would happen, citing the early stages of the project.