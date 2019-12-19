One minute the Waukee Fire Department passed through. Then a Woodward squad car. De Soto Fire was next. No, it wasn’t a massive county-wide emergency. They were all coming to the Dallas County Fairgrounds early morning Thursday, Dec. 19 to pick up food and care packages to deliver throughout the greater county area for Christmas.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s County Benevolent’s food baskets are an official holiday mainstay for the area now 24 years running. As the county and metro area has grown, so has demand and a surge in popularity.

Dallas County dispatcher and benevolent organizer Nick Stucker said that for the first time, the group had more applicants for the program than available baskets.

Through a majority donation from Heather Bruce of Osmundson Manufacturing of Perry, the Benevolent passed out 75 baskets to be delivered to low-income families throughout the county. Over 100 submissions were sent in this season on the county’s benevolent webpage. Stucker said choosing recipients is based on family size and financial need listed on the submission.

Food from the Perry Hy-Vee was delivered Wednesday, boxed, and ready to go the next day for the deliveries. To aid the program’s growth, a number of drives are held leading into the holiday season to also help supply toiletries in addition to the food.

Stucker said there had previously been issues with package pirates taking baskets, so various fire and sheriff departments throughout the county came through to deliver packages directly to the families.