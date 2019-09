Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Canfield Cemetery near Ivy, Iowa for Mildred “Midge” Haws, 92 of Perry, IA. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Murdock Funeral Home in Perry. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Ivey Centennial United Methodist Church in Midge’s name.

Midge passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, IA.