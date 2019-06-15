Eight-term Rep. Lisa Heddens (D-Ames) was appointed as the new Story County Supervisor by the Story County Vacancy Committee on June 13.

Heddens’ appointment is a historic one, as she is a part of the first-ever all-female county board of supervisors in Iowa history — joining Board Chair Linda Murken and Supervisor Lauris Olson.

“I’m honored to be selected to serve on Story County Board of Supervisors, I never take anything for granted and I appreciate being recognized for my qualifications for the role,” Heddens said to the Tribune. “Being a part of the first all-female board of supervisors in the state of Iowa, I think that’s exciting. I think we’re bringing out credentials and our experience to help run the county, and it’s amazing to be a part of such a local historic accomplishment.”

Heddens was appointed unanimously by the Story County Vacancy Committee consisting of County Auditor Lucy Martin, County Recorder Stacie Herridge and County Treasurer Ted Rasmusson. The finalist pool included former Nevada mayors Lynn Lathrop and Patrick Sheets, Josh Opperman and Laifah Faisal.

The seat was vacated after Sanders, a Republican, officially stepped down from his position on May 31, to become the new president of the Iowa State University Research Park. A vacancy does not reset Sanders’ term, and the appointed supervisor will serve the term until the next election.

While her supervisor duties are effective as of the time of the appointment, Heddens will be sworn in at the Board of Supervisors meeting on June 18, creating not only an all-women, but an all-Democrat Board of Supervisors.

Heddens said she will submit her resignation as state representative and transition out of her role as executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Central Iowa.

Both Murken and Olson expressed excitement with addition of Heddens to the board.

“She is a collaborator. She is bright. She thinks of the big picture and will be an excellent addition to the board,” said Olson, who covered Heddens career as a representative when she was a journalist. “She is a team player, which means she knows when to step up and get things done. She also knows when to work the team and staff around her.”

Murken, who’s history with Heddens dates back to Murken’s days as a legislator, touted her new fellow supervisor as a “natural leader.”

“I particularly admire her leadership in the House when it came to improving the state’s mental health programs and services,” Murken said. “She did many crucial things to help get mental health services that can work for all Iowans, and we would not be where we are today if it wasn’t for the work that Lisa did.”

Heddens is actively involved with the area of mental health, serving as an executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Central Iowa (NAMICI) and a ranking member of the Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.

In a prior interview with the Tribune, she said she hopes to continue to infuse the topic of mental health into the daily operations of the county, as well as continue efforts to address economic development of the county’s expanding towns, infrastructure and election integrity.

“I want the county residents to know that I am always available and that I am always listening to their thoughts, concerns and ideas on how we can move Story County forward and continue our success,” Heddens said.