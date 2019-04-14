Bingo

Love Bingo? We want you to join us on Thursday, April 18, at Heartland Senior Services, 205 S. Walnut Ave. in Ames at 1 p.m. $1/card regular games and $1/card for blackout game. Cash prizes.

Friday Afternoon Card Club

We are called a “club,” but everyone is welcome to come play cards with us on Friday, April 19, at Heartland Senior Services, 205 S. Walnut Ave. in Ames at 12:30 p.m. No charge.

Senior Band

Come to play with or listen to the Senior Band at Heartland Senior Services, 205 S. Walnut Ave. in Ames at 12:30 p.m, Monday, April 22. No charge.

Canasta

Are you a Canasta player? We want you to join us on Tuesday, April 23, at Heartland Senior Services, 205 S. Walnut Ave. in Ames at 12:30 p.m. No charge.

Rummikub

You are welcome to join us playing Rummikub on Wednesday, April 24, at 1 p.m. at Heartland Senior Services, 205 S. Walnut Ave. in Ames at 12:30pm. No charge.

Coloring Book Workshop

Join us on Wednesday, April 24, at 1 p.m. for Coloring Book Workshop, facilitated by Norma at Heartland Senior Services, 205 S. Walnut Ave. in Ames. No charge! For more information, call 515-233-2906.