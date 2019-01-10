This past summer, tornadoes and high winds heavily damaged businesses in Story City, Marshalltown and Pella. This highlighted to Story County Emergency Management the need to forge a partnership with businesses to reduce their risk in disasters.

Keith Morgan, Story County Emergency Management coordinator, stated, “Excellent planning, training and exercises by the Vermeer Corporation turned what could have been a tragic loss of life when a tornado struck their facilities into a success story. Prior to the tornado, the company invested in storm shelters, planning for severe weather and training employees on how to execute their duties during a stressful situation. This all paid off when only a few people had minor injuries when the tornado hit at the most inopportune time, during a large-scale event with international visitors on their facility. Additionally, they had plans they were able to implement soon after the emergency phase was over, and they quickly restored a significant level of production.”

Morgan wants to see all Story County businesses equally prepared for disasters.

To enhance business preparedness, Story County Emergency Management and Safeguard Iowa are reaching out to the business community about the need to be prepared. They are offering tools to improve their preparedness.

The first step was the formation of the Business Resiliency Committee that currently consist of Safeguard Iowa, Story Construction, Fareway, Knapp/Tedesco, ISU, the Ames Chamber of Commerce, Rick Sanders of the Story County Board of Supervisors and Story County Emergency Management. The committee parallels the effort of Safeguard Iowa, which is a state level nonprofit organization that looks to provide information on business disaster preparedness and continuity. During disasters, Safeguard Iowa shares information between businesses and government agencies on the needs of the business community, resources the business community may have to help with disaster response and other information needed to help manage the situation.

One of the first actions of the Business Resiliency Committee was to develop a local business preparedness survey to determine current levels of business preparedness and identify assistance businesses would like to improve their preparedness.

The survey has been distributed through the Ames Chamber of Commerce, the Emergency Management Commission and also the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). Businesses that have not received a copy of the survey should contact the Emergency Management office at storycntyiaem@storycountyiowa.gov or 515-382-7315 to receive a copy.

“Disaster preparedness, response and recovery relies on citizens, businesses and government working together to drive down our exposure to the risk and improve our ability recover quickly when disaster does strike,” said Morgan.